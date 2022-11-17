Vacation’s Destination-Inspired Candle Set Is the Only Gift I’m Giving to My Holiday Hosts This Year

Candles are my favorite way to create a welcoming and cozy atmosphere in any room. They are also one of my favorite gifts to give and receive. There is immense power in scent: It can bring back fond memories, enhance relaxation, and in the case of Vacation’s new travel-inspired candle trio, even transport you to a lavish resort getaway.

Vacation Inc. has captivated us with its leisure-enhancing sunscreen and nostalgia-inducing packaging, and now it’s filling our homes with a beautiful trio of luxury-scented candles. Designed in collaboration with Carlos Huber from the prestigious Arquiste Parfumeur, the Vacation Home Resort Candle Set brings the sensual fragrances of a swanky hotel to life. The hand-poured candles are made with soy-blended wax equipped with a cotton wick and are vegan and cruelty-free. Each candle also boasts an 85-hour burn time.

To buy: $96; vacation.inc.

As soon as I received a sample of these candles, I was hooked. My fiancé brought the package (donning branded tape) to me and asked where I was taking him on vacation. The disappointment was short-lived once we tore into the aspirational parcel and were immediately hit with notes of coconut sunscreen, crisp sheets, and a clean ocean breeze. Although my house is filled with candles, this was the first time he ever showed interest in them.

First, we lit Well-Tipped Pool Boy, a rich blue candle that melded Vacation’s renowned sunscreen scent with a clean swimming pool and a subtle cologne—it’s become a fixture in our living room. Partial Ocean View Suite blends notes of fresh linens with a soft island breeze, creating a relaxing retreat in our bedroom. Last but not least, there's my home-office staple: High Ceiling Resort Lobby brings together freshly cut flowers and a glamorous hotel foyer straight out of the White Lotus. You can almost feel the sand between your toes with just the strike of a match.

It was truly love at first sniff with every candle, and we swiftly decided that the hunt for a foolproof gift was over—we plan on gifting the destination-inspired set to our holiday hosts this year. The three-piece set retails for $96, but you can also grab the individual candles for $34 apiece. Each candle comes in a beautifully crafted box, making it easy to separate them for gifting.

Gift the Vacation Home Resort Candle Set to your loved ones to transport them to their next seaside paradise escape—or indulge in the enthralling scents for yourself. Either way, you can’t lose.