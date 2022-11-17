Shopping Vacation’s Destination-Inspired Candle Set Is the Only Gift I’m Giving to My Holiday Hosts This Year Gift a trio of transporting luxury scents this holiday season. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 01:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Vacation Inc. Candles are my favorite way to create a welcoming and cozy atmosphere in any room. They are also one of my favorite gifts to give and receive. There is immense power in scent: It can bring back fond memories, enhance relaxation, and in the case of Vacation’s new travel-inspired candle trio, even transport you to a lavish resort getaway. Vacation Inc. has captivated us with its leisure-enhancing sunscreen and nostalgia-inducing packaging, and now it’s filling our homes with a beautiful trio of luxury-scented candles. Designed in collaboration with Carlos Huber from the prestigious Arquiste Parfumeur, the Vacation Home Resort Candle Set brings the sensual fragrances of a swanky hotel to life. The hand-poured candles are made with soy-blended wax equipped with a cotton wick and are vegan and cruelty-free. Each candle also boasts an 85-hour burn time. To buy: $96; vacation.inc. As soon as I received a sample of these candles, I was hooked. My fiancé brought the package (donning branded tape) to me and asked where I was taking him on vacation. The disappointment was short-lived once we tore into the aspirational parcel and were immediately hit with notes of coconut sunscreen, crisp sheets, and a clean ocean breeze. Although my house is filled with candles, this was the first time he ever showed interest in them. The Iconic Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray Is My Favorite All-Season Skin Savior First, we lit Well-Tipped Pool Boy, a rich blue candle that melded Vacation’s renowned sunscreen scent with a clean swimming pool and a subtle cologne—it’s become a fixture in our living room. Partial Ocean View Suite blends notes of fresh linens with a soft island breeze, creating a relaxing retreat in our bedroom. Last but not least, there's my home-office staple: High Ceiling Resort Lobby brings together freshly cut flowers and a glamorous hotel foyer straight out of the White Lotus. You can almost feel the sand between your toes with just the strike of a match. It was truly love at first sniff with every candle, and we swiftly decided that the hunt for a foolproof gift was over—we plan on gifting the destination-inspired set to our holiday hosts this year. The three-piece set retails for $96, but you can also grab the individual candles for $34 apiece. Each candle comes in a beautifully crafted box, making it easy to separate them for gifting. Gift the Vacation Home Resort Candle Set to your loved ones to transport them to their next seaside paradise escape—or indulge in the enthralling scents for yourself. Either way, you can’t lose. More Must-Shop Deals Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Nordstrom’s Pre-Black Friday Sale Includes Savings Up to 42% on Popular Cookware by Le Creuset This Popular Weighted Blanket Brand Just Released an Actually Stylish—and Sustainable—Dog Bed Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit