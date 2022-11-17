Vacation’s Destination-Inspired Candle Set Is the Only Gift I’m Giving to My Holiday Hosts This Year

Gift a trio of transporting luxury scents this holiday season.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 01:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Home Resort Three Candle Set
Photo:

Vacation Inc.

Candles are my favorite way to create a welcoming and cozy atmosphere in any room. They are also one of my favorite gifts to give and receive. There is immense power in scent: It can bring back fond memories, enhance relaxation, and in the case of Vacation’s new travel-inspired candle trio, even transport you to a lavish resort getaway.

Vacation Inc. has captivated us with its leisure-enhancing sunscreen and nostalgia-inducing packaging, and now it’s filling our homes with a beautiful trio of luxury-scented candles. Designed in collaboration with Carlos Huber from the prestigious Arquiste Parfumeur, the Vacation Home Resort Candle Set brings the sensual fragrances of a swanky hotel to life. The hand-poured candles are made with soy-blended wax equipped with a cotton wick and are vegan and cruelty-free. Each candle also boasts an 85-hour burn time.

Home Resort Three Candle Set

To buy: $96; vacation.inc.

As soon as I received a sample of these candles, I was hooked. My fiancé brought the package (donning branded tape) to me and asked where I was taking him on vacation. The disappointment was short-lived once we tore into the aspirational parcel and were immediately hit with notes of coconut sunscreen, crisp sheets, and a clean ocean breeze. Although my house is filled with candles, this was the first time he ever showed interest in them.

First, we lit Well-Tipped Pool Boy, a rich blue candle that melded Vacation’s renowned sunscreen scent with a clean swimming pool and a subtle cologne—it’s become a fixture in our living room. Partial Ocean View Suite blends notes of fresh linens with a soft island breeze, creating a relaxing retreat in our bedroom. Last but not least, there's my home-office staple: High Ceiling Resort Lobby brings together freshly cut flowers and a glamorous hotel foyer straight out of the White Lotus. You can almost feel the sand between your toes with just the strike of a match.

It was truly love at first sniff with every candle, and we swiftly decided that the hunt for a foolproof gift was over—we plan on gifting the destination-inspired set to our holiday hosts this year. The three-piece set retails for $96, but you can also grab the individual candles for $34 apiece. Each candle comes in a beautifully crafted box, making it easy to separate them for gifting.

Gift the Vacation Home Resort Candle Set to your loved ones to transport them to their next seaside paradise escape—or indulge in the enthralling scents for yourself. Either way, you can’t lose.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Estee Lauder 'Idealist' Pore Minimizing Skin Refresher
Our 14 Favorite Self-Care Picks From Nordstrom’s Beauty Sale Bring Little Luxuries Home for Less
holiday-stress-relief-realsimple-GettyImages-1357299011
5 Helpful Tips to Cope With Holiday Stress (and Prevent It in the First Place)
Best Steak Knives
The 7 Best Steak Knives of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Cocktails in Glasses, Etsy tips for hosting parties, RealSimple
How to Host a More Memorable Party, According to Etsy's Trend Expert
A young woman by the sea: self-care vacation ideas
7 Self-Care Getaway Ideas—Plus, How to Get the Most From Your Rejuvenating Vacation
Best Fall Candles to Make Your Home Feel Cozier
The 17 Best Fall Candles for a Cozy Home in 2022
Target Deals Days Upgrade Your Home Tout
Target’s Massive Sale Will Save You Tons on Home Upgrades, From Furniture to Must-Have Cleaners
Best Amazon Gifts Tout
The 50 Best Gifts on Amazon Under $50—Including Ones You’ll Want to Get Yourself, Too
Best Christmas Gifts for Moms
The 30 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2022
Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
The 34 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
The 51 Best White Elephant Gifts That Everyone Will Actually Want
The 51 Best White Elephant Gifts of 2022 That Everyone Will Actually Want
Best Gifts for Women Who Have Everything
The 65 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2022
Best Pajamas For Women
The 20 Best Pajamas for Women of 2022
Best Gifts for Every Type of Boyfriend
The 45 Best Gifts for Every Type of Boyfriend of 2022
Best Gifts for Coworkers
The 43 Best Gifts for Coworkers and Employees of 2022
yeti-cooler
The 31 Best Gifts for Every Man in Your Life of 2022