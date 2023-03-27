Nordstrom Has a Section of Vacation Accessories, and You Don’t Want to Miss These 12 Finds

Planning a trip and enjoying the adventures you get to experience is an essential part of spring—choosing which outfits to wear, however, is a tricky part of the process. But accessories help final looks shine with a minimal footprint in your carry-on, and they’re a lot of fun. If you’re shopping for a few new finds to take on upcoming trips, Nordstrom has plenty of vacation accessories that are ideal for spring and summer travel.

Accessories are a must all year long, but the spring and summer picks can feel a little more playful, especially if you’re planning a getaway to the beach. When you’re thinking about what to bring with you, start with a hat with a bow, which will make you feel on-trend while offering some protection from the sun’s strong rays. Then add a great pair of $15 sunglasses, a cheery pair of Madewell earrings that are ideal for dinners out, and don’t forget to pick up a new shopper-favorite toiletry bag if yours has seen better days.

Whether your trip countdown signals that you’re leaving in a matter of days or you still have a few more months until you’re officially on your way, now is the time to take a look at Nordstrom’s thoughtfully curated storefront of vacation accessories. But before you dive into all of the retailer’s finds, take a peek at the 12 we can’t stop thinking about that are all under $100.

Most people hope to experience sunny days while they’re on vacation, but that also means spending a lot of time within reach of the sun’s rays. So, make sure to pack a hat to protect your face and stay cool. This Joanna straw hat from Brixton is available in sizes XS to XL, and you can adjust the interior loop to fit perfectly on your head. Plus, it includes UPF 50+ sun protection, according to Nordstrom. Overall, it has just shy of 600 reviews on Nordstrom’s site with one shopper saying: “I love that it comes in various sizes, so you can get a perfect fit! The quality of this hat and budget friendly pricing can't be beat!”

You likely don’t need to bring your entire purse with you to dinner while you’re on vacation, so why not switch to a clutch? This straw find feels beachy, but it’s also completely functional. It measures 9 by 8 by 1 inches, and it has a fully lined canvas interior to keep everything safely tucked inside. Plus, it even snaps closed. Buy one in seven bright and neutral colors.

Even if you’re traveling to a warm climate, layers are still important as you pop between breezy beaches and chilly air conditioning. One way to stay a little warmer while still feeling stylish is to pop on a ruana (a short-sleeve open poncho). This one is made from 69 percent viscose and 31 percent cotton for a light and airy feel, and it’s available in three colors (beige, dark gray, and bright pink). The open-front style and pockets are two of the details that are definitely worth highlighting, and it’s also important to keep in mind that it’s sold as one size fits all.

Nordstrom quietly carries items from many top brands, and one of them is L.L.Bean. The Boat & Tote is a classic L.L.Bean bag that can easily double as a personal carry-on and a beach bag once you reach your destination. It measures 16.5 by 14 by 8 inches, and it’s made from 100 percent cotton in the United States (L.L.Bean is headquartered in Maine). The bag has more than 400 reviews with one reviewer calling it “sturdy, upright, and substantial.” Buy one in red or blue trim while it’s in stock and only $35.

Whether you’re prepping for an upcoming trip or you want to embrace vacation style throughout the summer at home, check out Nordstrom’s vacation accessories edit to find new pieces that are sure to brighten your days. Just make sure to shop soon because these getaway-ready pieces will sell out fast.

