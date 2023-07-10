I’m Snagging This 4-Pack of Cabana-Style Pool Towels While They’re on Sale for Prime Day

In the same way that a bed piled high with a puffy duvet and fluffy throw pillows is the key to making your bed like a luxury hotel, plush pool towels are the secret to turning the backyard pool area into a resort. You can trust me—I’m a shopping writer, and I do this for a living. Now that we’re in the throes of Amazon Prime Day, I’m letting you in on the secret, too, because I’m using the sale event of the year to stock up on yet another four-pack of these Utopia Cabana Stripe Pool Towels.

Not only are they 24 percent off right now, but Prime members can also cash in the on-page coupon for an additional 20 percent off, too. Hotel pool, here we come!

Made from 100 percent ring-spun cotton, these luxurious towels bear the Cabana Stripe pattern that has long been a classic design found at the ritziest of hotels. As a native New Yorker, these Amazon towels are identical to designs I’ve seen in the Hamptons, or even Newport (but for half the price). And it’s not just the Cabana Stripe style that gives off resort vibes… Each towel is extremely soft and woven with thick cotton that gives it a luxurious quality, just like what you’d see while on vacation. I’ll put it this way: These are the towels they’re giving out at the ‘White Lotus.’ Just saying.

With this chic, striped design that signals resort-level luxury, a four-pack of these towels piled on a lounge chair makes for an elevated pool deck that makes me feel like there should be a swim-up bar at the shallow end. Dare I say my own pool area looks more sophisticated than ever? The towels come in different striped color options, including white and gray, white and green, white and orange, white and red, white and plum, and white and yellow—all of which vary by price depending on the hue.

As of right now, the light blue towels are the only ones with the 24 percent off and the additional 20-percent-off coupon. The gray, green, orange, red, yellow, and plum versions are only 20 percent off right now.

While price and style are undoubtedly important factors, it’s worth noting that these pool towels are functional, too. I don’t buy them in droves simply because they look cute. They’re about the softest towel set I’ve ever owned, and measuring at 30 by 60 inches each, they provide maximum coverage and wrap around adult bodies comfortably. (There’s nothing like swimming at a friend’s pool only to find out there are only kid-sized towels left…) Because they aren’t the thin, tattered pool towels of my youth, these towels are highly absorbent and dry quickly when left in the sun.

Each towel is machine-washable, too, and more importantly, I’ve found that even after several washes, these towels don’t lose that signature fluffiness that makes them so expensive-looking.

The Utopia Cabana Stripe Pool Towels elevate the pool area, making it feel as luxurious as a resort. They’re softer and more absorbent than most other pool towels, so they dry quicker than most. Shop the Prime Day deal now while they’re discounted, from $31. If you need more poolside accessories, keep scrolling for other pool-related Prime Day deals.

