We Named This Mattress Pad With Over 72,700 Perfect Ratings the ‘Best Budget’ Option—and It’s on Sale

It’s a best-seller priced from just $15.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Published on January 27, 2023 10:00PM EST

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Tout
Photo:

Amazon

The most expensive part of your bed is usually your mattress—and it takes time (and money) to find one that has just the right firmness-to-softness ratio. It’s best to protect your mattress, so consider adding a mattress pad that can help to keep it in top shape. In order to make your search short, we researched the top options on the market and found this affordable option that’s on sale for as low as $15 thanks to a double discount.

Utopia Bedding is already known for its comfy sheets, duvet inserts, and pillows. With so many popular pieces, it’s no surprise that the brand’s Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, which we have named the Best Budget Mattress Pad, also has quite a following with 72,700 perfect ratings, 11,000 five-star reviews, and a top-five spot in Amazon’s Mattress Pads category. 

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad

Amazon

To buy: From $15 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com.

The Utopia mattress pad is available in white and in up to 15 other colors in sizes ranging from twin XL to queen to California king. It’s designed to fit mattresses that are up to 16 inches deep, and it’s made from 100 percent microfiber. The quilting and fill add some extra loft to offer even more comfort, and it has an elastic band that ensures the pad stays in place on your mattress, just like a fitted sheet. 

Even with so many standout features, the mattress pad does have a few downfalls worth noting. First, it’s important to keep in mind that while the mattress pad is designed to keep your mattress stain-free, it’s not waterproof or spillproof. But the positive is you can wash and dry it easily on a gentle, low setting. Further, we found that the affordability of the mattress pad can’t quite make up for the fact that this model and style may not be the greatest choice for hot sleepers, because microfiber isn’t a breathable fabric. 

Despite these drawbacks, we still feel that the Utopia Bedding pick is the best option for people looking for an affordable mattress pad that’s easy to use and care for. The price point also means that you can outfit every bed in your home with one, even if you’re on a tight budget.

If you’re looking for a mattress pad that can help protect your mattress and add a little extra comfort at a lower price point, consider picking up the Utopia Bedding quilted style while it’s on sale for as low as $15.  

More Must-Shop Deals

