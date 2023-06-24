Woah, These Best-Selling ‘Luxury Hotel Pillows’ With 22,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are $25 Before Amazon Prime Day

In the long, hot days of summer, it’s important to give yourself time to rest and recharge to keep up with the busy season. Whether you’re headed on vacation or knee deep in a home renovation, one thing is for sure: You need a good night's sleep. Luckily, Amazon’s home section is filled with deals ahead of Prime Day for all of your bedding needs, and this best-selling pillow set is currently on sale for $25.

The Utopia Bedding Bed Pillow Set is currently 29 percent off at Amazon right now. The pack of pillows come in a variety of sizes to fit from standard to European style. Each pillow is stuffed with a plush polyester fiber that helps comfortably support your head, neck, or other needed areas of the body. One shopper wrote how the fiber feels so soft that their “head melts right into it.”

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $35); amazon.com.

Each pillow features a blended cotton material cover to further enhance the look and feel of the pillow. Not only is this lining soft to the touch, but it also helps the pillow remain lightweight and breathable, so you don’t wake up irritated or sweaty throughout the night. To add another layer of cooling comfort to the pillow, opt for a linen or percale pillow case. One shopper even put a bamboo case over the pillow to help keep cool, and wrote how they now look “forward to going to bed every night.”

The pillow is made to keep its shape at all times, so you never have to fluff it up, pick it up, or switch positions to remain comfortable. Its anti-slip design stays full at all times, and one shopper notes how its material isn’t “too firm or too soft… they’re just perfect!” The shopper also added that the “heavenly pillows” make their bed feel extra cozy and “are the most comfortable pillows” they’ve ever had.

In case of accidental spills or messes, the popular pillows can be spot cleaned with a detergent or hand washed to ensure the pillow’s delicate material doesn't tear. Plus, you can choose from two, six, or eight pillows and three different colors to best match your sheet colors.

The best-selling pillows have more than 22,400 five-star ratings and shoppers rave about how the “luxury hotel pillows” help instantly relax them once they get into bed. Another shopper wrote, “This pillow is a dream. Just started working overnights and I love coming home and putting my head on this pillow!”

One final shopper wrote, “These pillows are amazing! Few things are so absurdly complicated in life as finding the right pillow. These were so perfect, and were exactly what I wanted but didn't even realize until I got them… They are supportive yet comfortable, and are just the right size as well. They just feel so luxurious and high quality, very relaxing.”

Snag the Utopia Bedding Bed Pillow Set while it’s on for $25, or continue scrolling through for even more bed pillow options on sale at Amazon.

