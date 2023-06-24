Woah, These Best-Selling ‘Luxury Hotel Pillows’ With 22,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are $25 Before Amazon Prime Day

Get ready for your best night’s sleep yet.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Sleeping Pillow One-Off PD Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

In the long, hot days of summer, it’s important to give yourself time to rest and recharge to keep up with the busy season. Whether you’re headed on vacation or knee deep in a home renovation, one thing is for sure: You need a good night's sleep. Luckily, Amazon’s home section is filled with deals ahead of Prime Day for all of your bedding needs, and this best-selling pillow set is currently on sale for $25. 

The Utopia Bedding Bed Pillow Set is currently 29 percent off at Amazon right now. The pack of pillows come in a variety of sizes to fit from standard to European style. Each pillow is stuffed with a plush polyester fiber that helps comfortably support your head, neck, or other needed areas of the body. One shopper wrote how the fiber feels so soft that their “head melts right into it.”

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $35); amazon.com.

Each pillow features a blended cotton material cover to further enhance the look and feel of the pillow. Not only is this lining soft to the touch, but it also helps the pillow remain lightweight and breathable, so you don’t wake up irritated or sweaty throughout the night. To add another layer of cooling comfort to the pillow, opt for a linen or percale pillow case. One shopper even put a bamboo case over the pillow to help keep cool, and wrote how they now look “forward to going to bed every night.” 

The pillow is made to keep its shape at all times, so you never have to fluff it up, pick it up, or switch positions to remain comfortable. Its anti-slip design stays full at all times, and one shopper notes how its material isn’t “too firm or too soft… they’re just perfect!” The shopper also added that the “heavenly pillows” make their bed feel extra cozy and “are the most comfortable pillows” they’ve ever had. 

In case of accidental spills or messes, the popular pillows can be spot cleaned with a detergent  or hand washed to ensure the pillow’s delicate material doesn't tear. Plus, you can choose from two, six, or eight pillows and three different colors to best match your sheet colors. 

The best-selling pillows have more than 22,400 five-star ratings and shoppers rave about how the “luxury hotel pillows” help instantly relax them once they get into bed. Another shopper wrote, “This pillow is a dream. Just started working overnights and I love coming home and putting my head on this pillow!” 

One final shopper wrote, “These pillows are amazing! Few things are so absurdly complicated in life as finding the right pillow. These were so perfect, and were exactly what I wanted but didn't even realize until I got them… They are supportive yet comfortable, and are just the right size as well. They just feel so luxurious and high quality, very relaxing.”

Snag the Utopia Bedding Bed Pillow Set while it’s on for $25, or continue scrolling through for even more bed pillow options on sale at Amazon. 

More Hotel-Quality Bed Pillow Early Prime Day Deals

CozyLux Medium Bed Pillow Set

Amazon CozyLux Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, Hotel Quality Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

To buy: $20 with coupon (was $28); amazon.com.

Mzoimzo Down Bed Pillow Set

Amazon Moimzo Bed Pillows

Amazon

To buy: $20 with coupon (was $37); amazon.com.

Opposy Bed Pillow Set

Amazon Opposy Bed Pillows for Sleeping-2 Pack Queen Size Set of 2 Cooling Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $30); amazon.com.

Cozsinoor Bed Pillow Set 

COZSINOOR Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Viewstar Bed Pillow Set

Amazon viewstar Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack, Pillows Queen Size

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $41); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Prime Day Down to Earth Decor Roundup Tout
This Amazon Home Decor Hub Is Filled With Calming and Cozy Discounted Finds Up to 47% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Wireless Bra Tout
The Soft and Comfortable Wireless Bra That Feels ‘Better Than Wearing Pajamas’ Is 63% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Patio Furniture Roundup Tout
The Only Comfortable Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 66% Off
Related Articles
Utopia Bedding Bed Sheets Set Tout
This Microfiber Sheet Set With 108,000 Five-Star Ratings Is the Bedding Upgrade You’ve Been Looking For
Amazon Prime Day Revlon Beauty Product
The Popular Revlon Hair Tool That Gives Shoppers a ‘Big and Voluminous Blowout’ Is on Sale for $25 at Amazon
Casper Essential Sleeping Pillow Deal Tout
The Casper Pillow Shoppers Compare to ‘Fancy Hotel’ Ones Is on Sale for Just $36
Queen Size Sheet Set Breathable and Cooling Sheets
These ‘Buttery Soft’ Best-Selling Sheets With 182,500+ Perfect Ratings Are on Double Discount for Memorial Day
Amazon best-selling dress Prime Day One-Off Deal Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Dress Is on Sale for Up to 32% Off Weeks Before Prime Day
PD Cooling Sheets Tout
Hot Sleepers Are Purchasing Multiples of These Cooling Sheets That Are Quietly on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Maxi Dresses Under $50 Tout
Don’t Wait for Prime Day! These Stylish Maxi Dresses Are Already on Sale—Up to 71% Off
Bedsure Sheet Set Tout
The Buttery Soft Cooling Sheets That Deliver ‘Hotel Quality at a Fraction of the Price’ Are Up to 50% Off
Amazon Prime Day Cleaning Gadget One-Off PD
Shoppers Say Their Floors Are ‘Sparkling Clean’ Thanks to This 2-in-1 Shark Cleaner That’s on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Amazon Bold Home Decor Roundup Tout
These Bright and Bold Decor Picks Will Refresh Your Living Space This Summer—Starting at $11 on Amazon
Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set Tout
These Popular Patio Bistro Sets Are All Quietly on Sale in This Hidden Amazon Home Section, Starting at $89
Amazon Prime Day Space-Saving Furniture Roundup Tout
The Clever Space-Saving Furniture Deals Happening Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 72% Off
Amazon Prime Day Casual Wedding Guest Dresses Under $75 Roundup Tout
These Are the Casual Wedding Guest Dresses You Can Actually Wear Beyond the Ceremony—All on Sale
APD Outdoor Lounge Chairs Tout
Kick Back and Relax This Summer With These Outdoor Lounge Chairs on Sale at Amazon Up to 52% Off