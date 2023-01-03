Shoppers Say They Can Get Up to 20,000 Steps in During The Work Day With This Under-Desk Treadmill

Under-desk treadmills have become all the rage recently with people working from home. Whether you’re trying to add more physical activity to your day or just need to stretch your legs during the workday, you might want to try out an under-desk treadmill like the Urevo 2-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill at Amazon. It has more than 2,000 five-star ratings, and it’s currently 26 percent off, so now’s an ideal time to check it out if you want to increase your steps in 2023.

The walking pad comes fully assembled so you can start increasing your steps as soon as it arrives. One shopper said they were able to begin using it within 15 minutes. It’s sturdy, holding up to 265 pounds, and the speed reaches up to 7.6 miles per hour, so you can use it for running, too. With the LED display, you can keep track of your distance, time, and calories burned. The treadmill also comes with a remote control to adjust the speed without interrupting your exercise.

Amazon

To buy: $350 (was $470); amazon.com.

The compact design and foldable handlebar make this treadmill great for small spaces or people with limited storage, and it can easily fit under a standing desk. When you’re finished using it, the wheels allow you to slide it out of the way. There’s even a phone holder so you can be totally hands-free while walking. The treadmill has a nonslip, shock-absorbing, 17-inch-wide running belt that provides plenty of room for walking and running.

Under-desk treadmills like this one are also great for the winter when you may not be walking outside as much, or you don’t feel like braving the weather to head to the gym. According to one reviewer, they get 15,000 to 20,000 steps while working with this treadmill, and others have said they can walk up to five miles per day. Multiple shoppers have also commented that it’s not too loud, making it useful even during Zoom meetings, with one writing, “It is relatively quiet, easy to set up and put away, and the remote makes changing speed on the fly very easy.”

Don’t miss your chance to grab the Urevo 2-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill while it’s on sale. It’s a great option if one of your New Year’s goals is to get more movement in during your day, and it can help you get more exercise while working from home.