Studies Show Men Would Love to Get Flowers, and This Surprising Collab Makes an Ideal Valentine’s Day Bouquet

Buds and buds—what’s not to love?

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Published on January 25, 2023 06:00PM EST

Urban Stems Budweiser This Bud's for You Collaboration Tout
Photo:

Urban Stems

Want to surprise and delight your man? Buy him flowers. Before you balk at stereotypes, you should know: According to studies, men would love to receive flowers, but most floral deliveries are overwhelmingly still given to women.

Studies have long shown that receiving flowers makes us joyful, more satisfied with life, and more connected to the world around us—and this affects men too. Behavioral research conducted at Rutgers University discovered that men who receive flowers become happier, more communicative, and appreciative. Still, our culture lags behind in this practice. Enter: the This Bud’s For You bouquet.

This Bud's for You

Urban Stems

To buy: $95; urbanstems.com.

This limited-edition collaboration between brewery Budweiser and modern floral delivery company UrbanStems offers a best-of-both-worlds gift sure to please any recipient of any gender. The package includes a dozen red roses—the epitome of classic romance—arranged with refreshing spiral eucalyptus. The arrangement is placed inside an attractive glass Budweiser pitcher reminiscent of their favorite bar. More importantly, the gift bundle includes a $15 Instacart gift card so that you can zoom over a six-pack without leaving your couch. 

The striking bouquet combines the archetypal American flourish of a heritage brewery with the soft, expressive gesture of gorgeous flowers. As for the flowers, UrbanStems sources its blooms from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to ensure each bouquet is sustainably gathered. 

UrbanStems offers next-day delivery across the country, and same-day delivery to New York City and Washington D.C., but you won’t want to wait on this exclusive collaboration. Similarly, you’ll want to ensure that Instacart’s grocery delivery fulfillment is available in your area to take best advantage of the deal.

Sip on a brew, stop and smell the flowers, and use the pitcher for hosting gatherings echoing with laughter—the collaboration is an easy gift with multiple applications, whether for a partner, friend, or yourself. Snag the UrbanStems x Budweiser bouquet while supplies last. Buds and buds—what’s not to love?


