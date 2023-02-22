This Urban Outfitters Home Collection Has Surprisingly Genius Storage Pieces

These are the non-boring storage solutions you've been looking for.

By
Morgan Noll
Morgan Noll

Published on February 22, 2023 03:39PM EST

Bookcase with round and oval cutouts
Photo:

urbanoutfitters.com

If you've ever shopped Urban Outfitters' home section, you know that it's always well-stocked with trend-inspired pieces and the most popular and current furniture styles. What you might not know, however, is that there's a more practical side to the inventory. So, allow us to introduce you.

The retailer just launched its first spring home collection, Pop-Up Space, and its filled with all the bright pops of color and design-forward silhouettes you might have come to expect. But, to our pleasant surprise, the retailer goes beyond just the fun and the funky to offer pieces that are truly functional for small spaces (or any spaces) that need smart storage solutions.

Below, shop our favorite storage furniture pieces and clutter-reducing items from the collection now.

Ebba Vanity

Vanity with circle mirror and rounded edges

urbanoutfitters.com
Compared to crouching over the bathroom counter, getting ready at a vanity is a luxury, but it's one that many of us in small spaces have to give up. This compact vanity, however, is a perfect choice. It's equipped with two built-in drawers for storing makeup and cosmetic supplies and comes with a stool that neatly tucks away to take up a smaller footprint when not in use.

Ebba Bookshelf

bookshelf with round and oval cutouts

urbanoutfitters.com
Bookshelves exist right at the intersection of form and function. They can be incredibly utilitarian, storing all of the books and knick knacks you've collected over the years, while also being major opportunities to showcase personality in a room. With circular and oval-shaped cutouts, this Ebba Bookshelf will be a statement piece wherever it lives, and it comes with a practical but sneaky cutout for electronic cords. It also comes in a deep green shade, if you're looking for a pop of color. Or, if you have more space to work with, check out the larger Ebba Storage Console.

Ebba Storage Bed

bed with storage

urbanoutfitters.com
We know, according to Feng Shui guidance, we shouldn't be storing anything under our beds. But realistically, that's precious real estate space that many of us simply need to use up. This Ebba Storage Bed is the perfect compromise, offering two open-face shelves, two stacked pull-out drawers, and a long cubby with two sliding doors.

Laurel Wall Mirror Shelf

blue mirror shelf

urbanoutfitters.com
Entryway clutter isn't cute, but this functional mirror shelf is. The wavy design is right on trend with organic shapes taking over home interiors and it's available in a light blue colorway or a mmatte black option. With five hooks for keys and accessories and a shelf for mail or small items, you can easily corral all your items that would otherwise end up in an unsightly countertop pile.

Ezra Low Shelf

Ezra Low Shelf

urbanoutfitters.com
Another major culprit of entryway clutter: shoes. If you love a shoes-off household but hate the pile of sneakers and boots that pile up by the front door, a low shelf like this one is a must. The two-tiered design can easily fit all the most-used shoes in your rotation with room leftover for decorative items and books, too.

Ezra Wiggle Storage Mirror Shelf

mirror bookshelf

urbanoutfitters.com
Everyone needs a full-length mirror in their home, and this option works double duty. The left side offers five shelves for books and other decor, and the right side provides a full view of your outfit—and a perfect opportunity for Instagram-friendly mirror selfies.

Ezra Flip Down Convertible Table

flip down convertible table

urbanoutfitters.com
Small kitchens require multi-functional furniture. This flip-down convertible table functions first as a storage island and has an extra leaf that can expand out to offer additional countertop space and a dining area. The whole thing is set on wheels so you can easily move and adjust the item to your needs.

Hugo Side Table

hugo side table

urbanoutfitters.com
This contemporary side table takes up very little space—perfect for unused corners and narrow bedsides. With two cubbies, it can hold books, decorative vases, or small plants and it comes in four colors (white, black, green, and orange), to suit your style.

Ryan Rolling Storage Cabinet

rolling storage cabinets

urbanoutfitters.com
These four-drawer metal cabinets can slide into any space that is lacking in storage. You can even combine multiple side-by-side to create a modern console or use them as an accompanying piece to a desk in a home office. They come in three playful shades (lavender, dark orange, and green) which can be mixed and matched or used as a stand alone piece.

