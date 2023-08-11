Food Kitchen Tools & Products Shoppers Are Tossing Their Cling Wrap for This $16 Set of Super Stretchy and Reusable Silicone Lids You can get a seven-piece variety pack for just $16. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland If you find yourself regularly tossing leftovers that you didn't even bother touching again until trash day, you're not alone. More often than not, inadequately stored food quickly spoils and goes to waste. Worse, when you need to transfer your meals between dishes to find the appropriate storage container. It's finally time to retire your cling wrap and aluminum foil for a more eco-conscious and practical solution: The Unwasted Silicone Lids. This $16 pack of seven lids ranges from 2.6 to 9.1 inches, and thanks to their BPA-free silicone material, you can bend the super stretchy material to fit all kinds of vessels from round glass bowls to large rectangular casserole dishes and almost anything in between while remaining airtight and leak-proof to keep your foods and drinks fresh. The low-maintenance silicone is also microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, making it heat-, melting-, and warp-resistant. Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 Searching through your cabinets for properly-sized lids is a thing of the past with these "handy" covers. One Amazon shopper confirmed this, stating that the Unwasted Lids provided them with "covers for tumblers, bowls, and other containers that lacked them." In addition, they found them incredibly "easy" to use and clean. Give Your Bathroom a Refresh in Just Minutes With These Under-$30 Shower Curtains at Amazon The brand also suggests that you can use the lids directly on foods. Another five-star reviewer agreed, calling it a "watermelon saver." The silicone lids were a "game changer" for their fruits and vegetables. "The range of sizes is excellent," a third customer raved. They explained that the largest lid "fits over our giant stainless mixing bowl," which they use to make salads, and added, "the lip on these and all the pull tabs really help to get it stretched across something and pulled on securely." If you're ready for a more sustainable method of saving leftovers, consider Amazon's customer-loved Unwasted Silicone Lid set. We also found some other options you might want to add to your kitchen below. Guanci Silicone Lids Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $15 Perfect and Simple Silicone Bowl Lids Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $17 Guvvie Silicone Lids Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $12 Patelai Bowl Covers Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 Sophico Silicone Covers Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon Amazon Revealed It’s Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now Score This Best-Selling Roomba Robot Vacuum for $155 Off While It’s at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon