From 12-Hour Shifts to Intensive Workouts, Shoppers Swear by These Under Armour Sneakers—and They’re on Sale

We've seen a number of incredible early deals on fashion and accessories pop up in the lead-up to Amazon's Prime Early Access sale next week on October 11 and 12. Whether you're looking to fill your sneaker rotation or are in the market for a new pair of comfy kicks to get you through a long work day, a supportive pair of sneakers is a requisite for every closet—and right now, there are plenty of affordable options to choose from.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have confirmed that the cushiony Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe is their style of choice, and they're currently on sale for $50 in select colors. Shopping online can seem like an arduous task when trying to find the right sneaker for you. Fortunately, this style is part of Amazon's new Try Before You Buy program: Prime members can take advantage of a seven-day try-on period for up to six clothing, accessories, or jewelry items—and you only pay for what you decide to keep once the trial period ends.

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $70); amazon.com.

Hundreds of five-star reviewers have declared it their sneaker of choice for servers, nurses, and workout enthusiasts alike, each spending hours at a time on their feet. Featuring Under Armour's highly responsive charged cushioning technology, this auspicious design ensures less impact and enhanced bounce back with every stride, so your joints and feet are less stressed. The top-seller's rubber outsole shields those high-impact areas of your feet while the durable leather overlays lock in your feet for stability, and the lightweight mesh top provides breathability and ventilation.

These kicks' superior flexibility and cushioning make them ideal for all-day wear. One shopper who works as a nurse and needs to be on their feet for about 12 hours a day swears by Under Armour's Charged Assert running shoes for work—and for their workouts following long shifts. They added that the sneakers "provide enough support for my arches" while remaining "sleek enough for everyday wear."

Another customer who relies on these shoes to get them through strenuous exercises, from weight training to running, found them to be "very comfortable," no matter what their workout routine entailed. The back of the shoe initially rubbed against the shopper's ankles, but after re-lacing the pair to their liking, the friction disappeared.

The sneaker is also the perfect style for travelers. A third reviewer purchased the Charged Assert sneakers for a trip to Portugal and Spain and walked about 10 miles daily in them with no issues. They loved the shoes so much that they vowed, "I would purchase [them] again and again."

If you're looking for a pair of sneakers that offer comfort and support all day long, look no further than the Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe. They originally retail for $70, but select colors are currently on sale for $50 at Amazon. Grab them at a discount while supplies last.