Amazon Quietly Discounted Thousands of Fashion Finds Ahead of Prime Day, And These Are the 30 Best Under $50

Prices start at $12.

Published on July 7, 2023

PD Fashion Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Prime Day is officially slated for July 11 and 12, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to score some of the best deals. In fact, the best thing to do is to scoop up all of your favorites before the official sale gets underway because some of the lowest prices actually quietly debut (and disappear) in the days leading up to Prime Day—and that includes fashion deals. So, we’re narrowing down the thousands of finds to the top 30 under-$50 fashion deals that you absolutely cannot miss. 

When you use the site well, Amazon is an absolute treasure trove for some of the best fashion on the web—and the deals are even more stellar as Prime Day approaches. We found sales on best-selling dresses, tops and bottoms, swimwear, accessories, and shoes. And the best news is prices start as low as $12. 

If you’re hoping to add a new T-shirt dress to your summer rotation, consider this cute tie-waist find that’s on sale for just $36, or enjoy ultimate comfort when you wear these linen palazzo pants that are marked down to just $20. Prep for beach and pool days with this darling scallop swimsuit that looks like it should cost far more than just $36, and don’t forget to add a pair of braided sandals while you can scoop them up for $17. Then make sure to take a peek at the athleisure sales because this top-selling tennis dress is quietly on sale for $40, and these comfy joggers are travel-ready for $29. Before your shopping is complete, add a belt bag to the mix while this one is only $12. 

No matter if you’re shopping for new summer-ready comfortable basics or a few cute new finds to add interest to your everyday style, there are plenty of finds to shop ahead of Prime Day at Amazon. But the trick is to shop early and fast because these deals tend not to last.

Amazon PD MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Dress Deals

One of the easiest ways to stay cool and still feel put together during the summer is to wear a dress, and Amazon has tons on sale ahead of Prime Day. We spotted this simple swing dress that’s discounted to $15, and this buttondown find is also fun for $28. If you have a shower or wedding on your calendar, think about adding this midi dress to your closet while it’s marked down to $46. There are even more on-sale dresses to discover below. 

Amazon PD PRETTYGARDEN Women's Short Sleeve Casual T Shirts

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Top and Bottom Deals

Lightweight pieces are a must as temperatures rise, and Amazon has plenty tops and bottoms that are easy to wear during the heat. These drawstring shorts are a hit with shoppers, and they’re only $26. Plus, this ruffle short sleeve blouse is a cute find for under $30. And you can’t go wrong with a tank top, especially a tiered style that’s quietly marked down to $14. 

Amazon PD Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Swimwear Deals

Whether you’re planning to enjoy the pool close to home or you have a trip to a more far-flung beach on your calendar, swimsuits are needed for the season. Shoppers love this simple ruched swimsuit for $35, and this cutout style adds a little something extra for only $37. We also spotted this swimdress that’s on sale for $40, and you won’t want to miss this tankini while it’s $38. 

Amazon PD Ewedoos Womens Tennis Dress

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Athleisure Deals 

Amazon is always brimming with great athleisure, and now the retailer is filled with tons of on-sale fitness pieces. You can wear this comfy longline sports bra with leggings, skirts, and shorts all summer—and it’s only $23. Plus, you’ll want to try these shopper-favorite shorts while they’re just $27. And you won’t want to miss this classic tennis skirt while it’s under $30. 

Amazon PD Lanul Belt Bag

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Accessory Deals

Whether you’re looking for new everyday accessories or pieces you can dress up for an event, Amazon likely has what you need. This timeless initial necklace will go with everything in your closet, and it’s only $12. And the same thing is true about these chunky hoops that are on sale for $14. Then don’t miss out on this straw clutch that’s wedding-ready. And consider bringing this mini Adidas backpack on your next trip—it’s my personal favorite because I can fit a ton inside, and it has pockets on each side for a water bottle and an umbrella. 

Amazon Prime Day LM Braided Slide Sandal

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Shoe Deals

While the sales are live ahead of Prime Day, don’t miss your chance to save on top-selling shoes. These summer slippers are on sale for $24, and these comfy arch support sandals are marked down to under $40. Plus, my personal favorite Adidas sneakers are on sale for an impressive 35 percent off—I can’t beat the comfort they provide. 

