You Can Create a Gallery Wall in Minutes With This Statement-Making Modern Frame Set

It comes with five frames, hangs with just two screws, and it’s on sale.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 22, 2022 08:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Umbra Exhibit Picture Frame Gallery Set
Photo:

Amazon

Have you ever tried to create a gallery wall? As someone who has pieced together a few, I can attest to how overwhelming it can feel to curate, lay out, and hang a grouping of eye-catching photos and art that’s just right for a space. Each time, I push past my own frustrations because I know I will love the results. But that hasn’t stopped me from wondering if there’s a faster, easier solution. And Amazon shoppers have found one in this clever set of picture frames that creates a cool, modern gallery wall in a simple, done-for-you way. 

The Umbra Gallery Frame Set already has more than 2,200 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews. It comes with a total of five frames (two 4-by-6-inch frames and three 5-by-7-inch frames) that all hang from a modern beam. The best thing about it is you only need to use two screws on the beam to attach the whole set to your wall, rather than having to work through the hassle of hanging multiple frames. 

Umbra Exhibit Picture Frame Gallery Set

To buy: $64 (was $80); amazon.com.

“This is awesome! I have been wanting to create a gallery wall for years but the thought of putting in the work had me procrastinating. Then I saw this awesome multi photo frame and had to get it,” wrote a five-star reviewer who confirmed the set is “easy to assemble and hang up.” Another shopper shared, “This really adds a statement to any modern space,” confirming that it’s “very customizable with the frames being able to hang horizontally or vertically.” 

Even though the Umbra gallery wall set makes hanging your pieces easy, it doesn’t take away from the ways you can customize it. You can change where each frame is placed in the grouping, and you can also change where each hanging rod is located. Thanks to the ability to create multiple combinations, you can assemble a look that’s entirely unique to your space with your art and how it’s framed. 

“I love how easy it will be to change these pictures out for replacements. The set looks quite elegant, and I love it,” said one reviewer

Whether you’ve experienced the frustrations of designing and hanging a gallery wall or you’re searching for a simpler solution for your first try, pick up this cool Umbra gallery wall frame set while it’s on sale for $64. Then imagine all of the easy ways you can hang photos, kids’ art, and treasured pieces in your home for years to come.  

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
West Elm Emmett Headboard tout
The 10 Best Headboards to Spruce Up Your Bed
Best Floor Mirrors Tout
The Best Floor Mirrors for Every Style and Budget
Eclectic living room interior with comfortable velvet corner sofa with pillows
Everything You Need to Create Your Dream Gallery Wall
Gallery Wall Ideas: Eclectic
4 Smart Strategies for Creating a Stylish Gallery Wall
Best Closet Organizers
The 8 Best Closet Organizers That Minimize Clutter and Maximize Storage Space
Living room ideas - Green Accent Wall
30 Easy and Unexpected Living Room Decorating Ideas
Painted concrete pots with cacti RealSimple
5 Easy Ways to Make Your Home Feel Custom
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Home, H13 HEPA Air Purifiers Air Cleaner For Smoke Pollen Dander Hair Smell Portable Air Purifier with Sleep Mode Speed Control For Bedroom Office Living Room Kitchen, MK01- White Tout
The Best Air Purifiers to Shop Before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Best Over-the-Toilet Storage
The 10 Best Over-the-Toilet Storage Solutions of 2022
Cast iron pan as a recipe board
Organizing New Uses for Old Things
Best Small Dining Tables
The 10 Best Small Dining Tables of 2022
Space-Saving Living Room Furniture
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Space-Saving Living Room Furniture—Here Are Our 15 Top Picks
GooBloo Woven Blanket Basket
The 26 Best Storage Baskets to Organize Every Part of Your Home
Greenco Zigzag 2 Tier Corner Floating Shelves
Amazon Shoppers Love to 'Jazz Up Their Space' With These 'Clever' $14 Shelves
entryway-ideas: built-ins with bench
20 Inspiring Entryway Ideas That Make a Great First Impression
HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Home Office with black and white photo gallery on shelves along back wall
Space of the Week: This Petite Home Office Features a Genius Gallery Wall Idea You'll Want to Steal