Have you ever tried to create a gallery wall? As someone who has pieced together a few, I can attest to how overwhelming it can feel to curate, lay out, and hang a grouping of eye-catching photos and art that’s just right for a space. Each time, I push past my own frustrations because I know I will love the results. But that hasn’t stopped me from wondering if there’s a faster, easier solution. And Amazon shoppers have found one in this clever set of picture frames that creates a cool, modern gallery wall in a simple, done-for-you way.

The Umbra Gallery Frame Set already has more than 2,200 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews. It comes with a total of five frames (two 4-by-6-inch frames and three 5-by-7-inch frames) that all hang from a modern beam. The best thing about it is you only need to use two screws on the beam to attach the whole set to your wall, rather than having to work through the hassle of hanging multiple frames.

To buy: $64 (was $80); amazon.com.

“This is awesome! I have been wanting to create a gallery wall for years but the thought of putting in the work had me procrastinating. Then I saw this awesome multi photo frame and had to get it,” wrote a five-star reviewer who confirmed the set is “easy to assemble and hang up.” Another shopper shared, “This really adds a statement to any modern space,” confirming that it’s “very customizable with the frames being able to hang horizontally or vertically.”

Even though the Umbra gallery wall set makes hanging your pieces easy, it doesn’t take away from the ways you can customize it. You can change where each frame is placed in the grouping, and you can also change where each hanging rod is located. Thanks to the ability to create multiple combinations, you can assemble a look that’s entirely unique to your space with your art and how it’s framed.

“I love how easy it will be to change these pictures out for replacements. The set looks quite elegant, and I love it,” said one reviewer.

Whether you’ve experienced the frustrations of designing and hanging a gallery wall or you’re searching for a simpler solution for your first try, pick up this cool Umbra gallery wall frame set while it’s on sale for $64. Then imagine all of the easy ways you can hang photos, kids’ art, and treasured pieces in your home for years to come.

