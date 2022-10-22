Home You Can Create a Gallery Wall in Minutes With This Statement-Making Modern Frame Set It comes with five frames, hangs with just two screws, and it’s on sale. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 22, 2022 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Have you ever tried to create a gallery wall? As someone who has pieced together a few, I can attest to how overwhelming it can feel to curate, lay out, and hang a grouping of eye-catching photos and art that’s just right for a space. Each time, I push past my own frustrations because I know I will love the results. But that hasn’t stopped me from wondering if there’s a faster, easier solution. And Amazon shoppers have found one in this clever set of picture frames that creates a cool, modern gallery wall in a simple, done-for-you way. The Umbra Gallery Frame Set already has more than 2,200 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews. It comes with a total of five frames (two 4-by-6-inch frames and three 5-by-7-inch frames) that all hang from a modern beam. The best thing about it is you only need to use two screws on the beam to attach the whole set to your wall, rather than having to work through the hassle of hanging multiple frames. To buy: $64 (was $80); amazon.com. “This is awesome! I have been wanting to create a gallery wall for years but the thought of putting in the work had me procrastinating. Then I saw this awesome multi photo frame and had to get it,” wrote a five-star reviewer who confirmed the set is “easy to assemble and hang up.” Another shopper shared, “This really adds a statement to any modern space,” confirming that it’s “very customizable with the frames being able to hang horizontally or vertically.” 4 Smart Strategies for Creating a Stylish Gallery Wall Even though the Umbra gallery wall set makes hanging your pieces easy, it doesn’t take away from the ways you can customize it. You can change where each frame is placed in the grouping, and you can also change where each hanging rod is located. Thanks to the ability to create multiple combinations, you can assemble a look that’s entirely unique to your space with your art and how it’s framed. “I love how easy it will be to change these pictures out for replacements. The set looks quite elegant, and I love it,” said one reviewer. Whether you’ve experienced the frustrations of designing and hanging a gallery wall or you’re searching for a simpler solution for your first try, pick up this cool Umbra gallery wall frame set while it’s on sale for $64. Then imagine all of the easy ways you can hang photos, kids’ art, and treasured pieces in your home for years to come. More Must-Shop Deals 9 Genius Pieces of Furniture From Amazon That Secretly Have Other Uses Amazon Has a Hidden Storefront That Solves Common Rental Problems With Clever Hacks I Live in a Small New York City Apartment, and These 6 Space-Saving Purchases Have Made All the Difference Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit