Shoppers Are Ditching Their False Lashes for These Mascaras, Serums, and Primers—and They’re on Sale at Ulta

There is one beauty item that, if you’re doing the bare minimum as far as your makeup routine is concerned, should always be a must-have: lash enhancers. When your lashes are long and full, your eyes pop, elevating the rest of your look. Lash enhancers include trusty mascaras, lash serums that condition and lengthen over time, and primers that prep lashes for mascara. Right now, you can get up to 30 percent off lash products at Ulta—but hurry, because the sale ends in two more days.

To celebrate National Lash Day, Ulta marked down more than 900 lash enhancing products until February 25, so you can shop your favorites or try out ones you’ve been eyeing. To save you the time of scrolling through hundreds of mascaras, serums, and more, we combed through the deals for you to find shopper-loved favorites with thousands of reviews, and prices start at just $4.

Lash serums, which help grow and thicken lashes over time, are on sale, including the RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum that uses peptides, biotin, soybean oil, and pumpkin seed to increase lash length while adding shine. Or, grab the Essence Lash Princess mascara with more than 4,000 five-star ratings, and which comes at the budget-friendly price of just under $4. Among the hundreds of lash products on sale at Ulta right now, here are some top-rated must-haves.

Lash Enhancing Products on Sale

One of the most notable lash serums on sale is the Dime Eyelash Boost Serum, which has amassed more than 7,500 reviews on Ulta. It contains collagen-rich amino acids to stimulate keratin—your hair’s protein. Apply the serum to your lash line before bed to give the length and strength of your lashes a boost. Keep in mind that most lash products take about a month before you start to see noticeable results. One shopper found that it repaired their lashes after damage caused by using “fake ones,” sharing that “after two weeks [their] lashes were back to good health,” and are “only getting stronger.”

Ulta

To buy: $34 (was $48); ulta.com.

If you’re looking for an everyday mascara, Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara rings in at under $4, and uses a fiber brush to add length to shorter lashes. It also comes in a waterproof formula to get the same effect without worrying about a runny look. The mascara received more than 6,000 reviews, with one shopper sharing that they “don’t even need to wear false lashes,” when using it. They said they get compliments while wearing it, and that it “makes [their] eyelashes so long.”

Ulta

To buy: $4 (was $5); ulta.com.

What you may not know is that every mascara application can be amplified with a little help from a friend—lash primer. The Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer is applied just before mascara to separate and condition your lashes with vitamin E and micro-fibers, that also add length over time. Nearly 3,000 shoppers gave the primer a five-star rating, with one person calling it a “life changer,” adding that it “changes the results from any mascara and the difference is extraordinary.” Another shopper agreed, calling it “literally amazing,” while noting that it “lengthens well and gives so much volume.”

Ulta

To buy: $21 (was $30); ulta.com.

For an all-in-one buy, CoverGirl’s Lash Blast Lash and Brow Serum can be used solo on both your eyebrows and eyelashes or as a primer before applying mascara to separate your lashes. The serum conditions and grows hair by way of bamboo extract, biotin, peptides, and castor oil, and goes on easily thanks to its mascara wand-like applicator. It makes lashes “stronger and fuller,” according to one shopper who “loved the length it added,” and uses it “even without [their] mascara on top of it.”

Ulta

To buy: $10 (was $14); ulta.com.

Keep scrolling for more top-rated lash enhancers at Ulta, and grab yours before the sale ends on February 25.

To buy: $35 (was $50); ulta.com.

To buy: $10 (was $14); ulta.com.

To buy: $18 (was $25); ulta.com.

Save 30% on Jane Iredale PureLash Lash Extender and Conditioner

To buy: $19 (was $26); ulta.com.

Save 30% on Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara

To buy: $9 (was $12); ulta.com.

Save 30% on L’Oréal Telescopic Original Mascara

To buy: $10 (was $13); ulta.com.