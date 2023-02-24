Shoppers Are Ditching Their False Lashes for These Mascaras, Serums, and Primers—and They’re on Sale at Ulta

Including the must-have primer that shoppers call a “life changer.”

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ulta Lash Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

There is one beauty item that, if you’re doing the bare minimum as far as your makeup routine is concerned, should always be a must-have: lash enhancers. When your lashes are long and full, your eyes pop, elevating the rest of your look. Lash enhancers include trusty mascaras, lash serums that condition and lengthen over time, and primers that prep lashes for mascara. Right now, you can get up to 30 percent off lash products at Ulta—but hurry, because the sale ends in two more days.

To celebrate National Lash Day, Ulta marked down more than 900 lash enhancing products until February 25, so you can shop your favorites or try out ones you’ve been eyeing. To save you the time of scrolling through hundreds of mascaras, serums, and more, we combed through the deals for you to find shopper-loved favorites with thousands of reviews, and prices start at just $4.

Lash serums, which help grow and thicken lashes over time, are on sale, including the RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum that uses peptides, biotin, soybean oil, and pumpkin seed to increase lash length while adding shine. Or, grab the Essence Lash Princess mascara with more than 4,000 five-star ratings, and which comes at the budget-friendly price of just under $4. Among the hundreds of lash products on sale at Ulta right now, here are some top-rated must-haves.

Lash Enhancing Products on Sale

One of the most notable lash serums on sale is the Dime Eyelash Boost Serum, which has amassed more than 7,500 reviews on Ulta. It contains collagen-rich amino acids to stimulate keratin—your hair’s protein. Apply the serum to your lash line before bed to give the length and strength of your lashes a boost. Keep in mind that most lash products take about a month before you start to see noticeable results. One shopper found that it repaired their lashes after damage caused by using “fake ones,” sharing that “after two weeks [their] lashes were back to good health,” and are “only getting stronger.” 

DIME Eyelash Boost Serum

Ulta

Save 30% on Dime Eyelash Boost Serum

To buy: $34 (was $48); ulta.com.

If you’re looking for an everyday mascara, Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara rings in at under $4, and uses a fiber brush to add length to shorter lashes. It also comes in a waterproof formula to get the same effect without worrying about a runny look. The mascara received more than 6,000 reviews, with one shopper sharing that they “don’t even need to wear false lashes,” when using it. They said they get compliments while wearing it, and that it “makes [their] eyelashes so long.” 

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Ulta

Save 30% on Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

To buy: $4 (was $5); ulta.com.

What you may not know is that every mascara application can be amplified with a little help from a friend—lash primer. The Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer is applied just before mascara to separate and condition your lashes with vitamin E and micro-fibers, that also add length over time. Nearly 3,000 shoppers gave the primer a five-star rating, with one person calling it a “life changer,” adding that it “changes the results from any mascara and the difference is extraordinary.” Another shopper agreed, calling it “literally amazing,” while noting that it “lengthens well and gives so much volume.”

LancÃ´me Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer

Ulta

Save 30% on Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer

To buy: $21 (was $30); ulta.com.

For an all-in-one buy, CoverGirl’s Lash Blast Lash and Brow Serum can be used solo on both your eyebrows and eyelashes or as a primer before applying mascara to separate your lashes. The serum conditions and grows hair by way of bamboo extract, biotin, peptides, and castor oil, and goes on easily thanks to its mascara wand-like applicator. It makes lashes “stronger and fuller,” according to one shopper who “loved the length it added,” and uses it “even without [their] mascara on top of it.”

CoverGirl Lash Blast Lash & Brow Serum

Ulta

Save 30% on CoverGirl Lash Blast Lash and Brow Serum

To buy: $10 (was $14); ulta.com.

Keep scrolling for more top-rated lash enhancers at Ulta, and grab yours before the sale ends on February 25. 

Rapidlash RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

Ulta

Save 30% on RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

To buy: $35 (was $50); ulta.com.

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Conditioning Lash Serum & Primer

Ulta

Save 30% on Pacifica Vegan Collagen Conditioning Lash Serum and Primer

To buy: $10 (was $14); ulta.com

Tarte Opening Act Vegan Eyelash Primer

Ulta

Save 30% on Tarte Opening Act Vegan Eyelash Primer

To buy: $18 (was $25); ulta.com.

jane iredale PureLash Lash Extender and Conditioner

Ulta

Save 30% on Jane Iredale PureLash Lash Extender and Conditioner

To buy: $19 (was $26); ulta.com.

Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara

Ulta

Save 30% on Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara

To buy: $9 (was $12); ulta.com

L'OrÃ©al Telescopic Original Mascara

Ulta

Save 30% on L’Oréal Telescopic Original Mascara

To buy: $10 (was $13); ulta.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pres Day: Nordstrom Sale
Staub, All-Clad, Dolce Vita, and Vince Camuto Are Up to 71% Off During Nordstrom’s Winter Sale
Presidents' Day Best Clothing & Beauty Deals Tout
32 Presidents’ Day Fashion and Beauty Deals So Good, You’ll Think They’re Typos
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum
At Just $10, Maybelline’s First-Ever Lash Serum Is on Sale for 27% Off at Amazon
Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Amazon Editor-Loved Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its 2023 Presidents’ Day Sale
The Best Leave-In Conditioners
The 12 Best Leave-In Conditioners of 2023
Valentine's Day Outfits at Amazon Tout
Found: Your Entire Valentine’s Day Outfit in This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section With Prices Starting at $7
Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover
Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Some Exciting Early Black Friday Beauty Deals—and Prices Start at $3
Babe Original Babe Lash Essential Serum
This Best-Selling Eyelash Serum Gave Reviewers Seriously Good Results in Just a Few Weeks—and It’s on Sale
Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Annual Beauty Sale
9 Best Mascaras to Enhance the Look of Your Lashes
The 9 Best Mascaras of 2023
makeover-tips-tout
8 Amazing Beauty Makeovers—And Everything You Need to Get the Look
Gifts for Yourself Under $50 Tout
10 Gifts Under $50 to Treat Yourself to Now That the Holidays Are Over
Best Amazon Beauty Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Annual Beauty Sale
Ilia Beauty BF sale tout
Stock Up on Skincare-Fueled Makeup Staples at Ilia Beauty’s Sitewide Sale This Weekend Only
Amazon New Year's Deals Roundup tout
The 70 Best Deals From Amazon’s Massive New Year Sale