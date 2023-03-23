Amazon’s Best-Selling Lounge Pants Are ‘Super Soft, Lightweight, and Comfortable’—and They’re on Sale for $28

Shop for a pair in 20 colors and patterns.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Published on March 23, 2023

UEU Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Yoga Sweatpants Tout
Whether you’re planning to spend a relaxing day in or even just a few hours at home, you likely have an outfit you love to throw on. Most often, you probably reach for pieces that fall in between pajamas and athleisure—but our favorites can wear out quickly. If you’re searching for a new cozy pair of pants to act as an upgrade from your favorite sweatpants, Amazon shoppers say not to miss this pair that’s quietly on sale for $28 with a double discount.  

The UEU lounge pants have 3,700 perfect ratings and nearly 1,000 five-star reviews, and they’ve climbed into the top-selling spot in Amazon’s Women’s Pajama Bottoms category. But don’t let the category stop you because, while you definitely can wear these pants for lounging, you can also wear them out of your house. They’re available in sizes S to XXL in 20 colors and patterns, and shoppers say you will want to purchase more than one pair.   

UEU Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Yoga Sweatpants

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

“If I could tangibly touch a cloud, I’d imagine it would feel as soft as these pants,” wrote a five-star reviewer who said shoppers are “going to want multiple pairs, adding, “They are officially my new favorite lounge pants.” 

The lounge pants are designed from 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex for optimal comfort, and they have an elastic waistband, a wide leg fit, and side pockets. Shoppers also confirm the brand’s promise that the pants are lightweight, which makes them ideal for the warmer temperatures that the next few months will bring. 

UEU Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Yoga Sweatpants

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

“These are insanely comfortable! Super soft, lightweight, and comfortable fit—you need to get these,” shared a shopper. “These fit true to size,” confirmed a reviewer who wears the pants at home and when they run errands, continuing, “They are relaxed and comfy and still very flattering!”

If you can’t remember the last time you upgraded your loungewear, it’s likely time for a few new pieces. So, start with a pair of comfy, lightweight UEU yoga pants in your favorite color while they’re on sale for just $28.

