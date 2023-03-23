Shopping Amazon’s Best-Selling Lounge Pants Are ‘Super Soft, Lightweight, and Comfortable’—and They’re on Sale for $28 Shop for a pair in 20 colors and patterns. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 23, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Whether you’re planning to spend a relaxing day in or even just a few hours at home, you likely have an outfit you love to throw on. Most often, you probably reach for pieces that fall in between pajamas and athleisure—but our favorites can wear out quickly. If you’re searching for a new cozy pair of pants to act as an upgrade from your favorite sweatpants, Amazon shoppers say not to miss this pair that’s quietly on sale for $28 with a double discount. The UEU lounge pants have 3,700 perfect ratings and nearly 1,000 five-star reviews, and they’ve climbed into the top-selling spot in Amazon’s Women’s Pajama Bottoms category. But don’t let the category stop you because, while you definitely can wear these pants for lounging, you can also wear them out of your house. They’re available in sizes S to XXL in 20 colors and patterns, and shoppers say you will want to purchase more than one pair. Amazon To buy: $28 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com. “If I could tangibly touch a cloud, I’d imagine it would feel as soft as these pants,” wrote a five-star reviewer who said shoppers are “going to want multiple pairs, adding, “They are officially my new favorite lounge pants.” The lounge pants are designed from 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex for optimal comfort, and they have an elastic waistband, a wide leg fit, and side pockets. Shoppers also confirm the brand’s promise that the pants are lightweight, which makes them ideal for the warmer temperatures that the next few months will bring. Amazon To buy: $28 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com. “These are insanely comfortable! Super soft, lightweight, and comfortable fit—you need to get these,” shared a shopper. “These fit true to size,” confirmed a reviewer who wears the pants at home and when they run errands, continuing, “They are relaxed and comfy and still very flattering!” If you can’t remember the last time you upgraded your loungewear, it’s likely time for a few new pieces. So, start with a pair of comfy, lightweight UEU yoga pants in your favorite color while they’re on sale for just $28. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its 2023 Presidents’ Day Sale The Bissell Steam Mop With 2,200+ Five-Star Ratings Has Shoppers ‘Grossly Satisfied’, and It’s on Sale We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look