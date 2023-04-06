Goodbye, Dull Skin! Typology Restocked Its Skincare-Packed Glow Drops That Wake Up My Lifeless Complexion

No matter the season, I strive for a healthy, natural-looking glow. It's got to be subtle: I definitely don't want to look like I dropped a pound of glitter on my face. Unfortunately, it's a much more complicated mission than it seems, considering I also have sensitive, chronically parched skin that can turn on me at the drop of a hat.

While searching for a skincare-packed formula, I came across Typology's ​​Glow Drops. Two weeks after launching, the drops sold out and quickly amassed a 9,000-person waitlist, but they're finally back in stock on the French retailer's website. Typology is known for its superbly distilled formulations, which are filled with essential actives and housed in distinctly minimal (and completely recyclable) packaging, deliberately reminiscent of vintage Parisian pharmacies. The Glow Drops are no different.

Typology

To buy: $31; us.typology.com.

What makes the drops so unique, along with their incredibly sheer radiance, is the addition of 5 percent vitamin C and aloe vera to brighten, hydrate, and combat dullness caused by free radicals. The 98 percent naturally-derived silky liquid formula is infused with light-reflecting minerals that boost your skin's natural radiance and is suitable for all skin types.

I reach for this illuminating concentrate whenever I'm in need of a fresh glow since it can be used in a variety of ways. For a one-and-done routine, I'll add two or three drops to my moisturizer in the morning. It also adds some oomph to matte foundations, BB creams, and skin tints. The sturdy dropper makes combining it with other liquid and cream products so easy. As the drops are specifically designed to add a glow-enhancing effect alongside skincare and makeup, the brand doesn't recommend applying them on their own.

Spring is the perfect time to embrace a glow-up. For an effortless, all-over radiance, Typology's ​​Glow Drops are a versatile concoction that will get the job done right every time. Shop them now for $31.