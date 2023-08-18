You Can Save 20% on the Tushy Bidet Attachment Our Shopping Editors Love Thanks to Our Exclusive Code

No matter where you are in your bathroom journey, once you switch to a bidet, you don’t go back. Nobody wants to talk about what goes on in the bathroom—unless, of course, you’re a proud wearer of Tushy’s “Ask Me About My Butthole” T-shirt—but at the end of the day, everybody poops, which means, everybody wipes. But Tushy eliminates the need for toilet paper, and instead, its bidets and bidet attachments are designed to clean your bum efficiently with pressured water. It’s totally mess-free and TP-free, plus it makes you feel cleaner and fresher, too (speaking from experience!).

At the risk of TMI, our shopping editors and writers buy and test products for a living, and that includes the not-so-glamorous things like butt-washing bidets (although the Tushy Ace, a premium electric bidet toilet seat, does look extremely glamorous TBH). So, when we say we’re obsessed with Tushy’s collection of bidets and accessories, and that they’re the number one bathroom must-haves for going number two, you can trust we know what we’re talking about.

I’ve been using a Tushy bidet for three years now. Bought just before the 2020 pandemic, it was a life-saver during the months-long TP shortage, and now, I’ll settle for nothing less than a bidet in every bathroom, which is why you should jump on this exclusive deal immediately, as we’re offering 20 percent off all Tushy bidets and bundles with the code REALSIMPLE20.

Tushy Classic 3.0

Tushy

My first foray into bidets was the Tushy Classic. It’s an affordable, easy to install, bidet attachment that locks onto your existing toilet in a few simple steps. It comes with a variety of knob and attachment color options, so it can be easily matched to any aesthetic.

It uses a new patented self-cleaning SmartSpray nozzle that auto rinses before and after each use, and in case you’re wondering where the water comes from, it’s not toilet water. (Ew!) You hook up a hose to your water supply, so the water that washes your peach is the same water you’d find in the sink or the shower. How’s that for clean?

Brittney Morgan, Editorial Director of Commerce, is also a Tushy convert. “I got my Tushy as a sample from the brand earlier this year and I moved to a new state last month—meaning I’ve now installed it twice,” she says. “I was skeptical that it would be as easy to get up and running as promised, but it was surprisingly foolproof. The first time it took about 15 minutes and I needed my partner’s help to fit it, but the second time took less than 10 minutes with no help at all. I love that it’s so easy to use and helps cut down on how often we have to buy toilet paper, and honestly it makes me wish I had bought it years ago when I first considered it.”

For a quick, post-bidet pat-dry, we recommend also snagging the Tushy Bum Towels, a five-pack of washable bamboo washcloths that take the place of traditional TP, and since they’re infinitely reusable, they’re also the better choice for the planet, too.

Tushy Ace

Tushy

The Tushy Ace lends itself best to bidet-users who are a little more experienced, as it’s a bigger investment and all the different options can be overwhelming at first. I got this Tushy about a year after my first one, and now that I’m more comfortable and confident washing with a bidet, this one’s a game-changer. Unlike Tushy’s other attachments, the Ace is a full-on toilet seat with a bidet built into it.

Yes, you will literally have to remove your old toilet seat to switch it with this one, but it’s so worth it, and easier than it sounds. The old one pops right off, and the Ace fits most standard US toilets with no problem. Before purchasing, however, you will have to clarify if you have an elongated or round toilet seat.

You’ll find a side control panel on the side of the seat, which comes with a remote control wall mount with a built-in magnet and adhesive backing. The remote control allows you to select water temperature with five settings from cool to warm, water pressure—also with five settings from gentle to deeper clean—and the temperature of the seat itself. (Yes, it’s heated!)

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet and Ottoman Bundle

Tushy

In addition to working with us on an exclusive 20 percent off code—REALSIMPLE20—for all bidet attachments, Tushy is also offering that same 20 percent off of bundles.

This bundle includes a Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet and Ottoman, too. You can still choose the knob color of the Tushy Classic 3.0, but for $158, you can conveniently bundle it with the Tushy Ottoman, an under-the-toilet stool that props your feet up into a more comfortable, natural pooping position that helps reduce your body strain and push less while going. Never struggle with constipation again!

Tushy’s bidets and bidet attachments make for a cleaner, mess-free bathroom experience that significantly cuts down toilet paper cost and use, which is less expensive in the long run, and better for the environment, too. Grab 20 percent off all Tushy bidet attachments and bundles with the code REALSIMPLE20. Shop this exclusive deal from now until Sunday, August 20.