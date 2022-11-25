Shopping Hurry! Don’t Wait to Save During Tula’s Huge Sitewide Black Friday Sale The editor-loved skincare brand is knocking 30% off everything for a limited time. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. In case you haven't noticed, we here at Real Simple are huge fans of Tula skincare—like major—due to the glorious glow-inducing results. We highly anticipate the brand's sales, and this Black Friday, it is offering one of its best sitewide sales of the year. From now until November 30, you can save 30% on skincare staples and score free shipping on all purchases. There's never been a better time to get your hands on products that will perk up your fall and winter skin regimen. The probiotic- and superfood-powered range is full of gastroenterologist-developed and dermatologist-tested skincare standouts for head-to-toe treatments that soothe, hydrate, and fortify every concern. We curated a list of editor-favorites and customer-loved selects that will keep you glowing well into the dry winter months. Don’t miss out on Tula’s epic Black Friday sale. tula.com Tula's Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer This do-it-all body moisturizer sold out just two weeks after its initial launch, and now we know why. It’s a rich cream enriched with yuzu and vitamin C to improve your skin’s texture and tone. Hyaluronic acid and ceramides deeply hydrate, leaving behind supple, soft skin you won't be able to. stop touching. To buy: $27 (was $38); tula.com. dermstore.com Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum Shopping writer Rachel Nussbaum described the serum best: “Tula Skincare's Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum is one of those smart eye products that comes with two rejuvenating methods: The first via its refreshingly cool metal applicator, and the second from its thoughtful, anti-aging formula.” To buy: $41 (was $58); tula.com. tula.com Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm Another winning eye treatment, this eye balm is the glow-enhancing counterpart to Tula’s original eye balm. It touts rosewater and rosehip oil to instantly hydrate while also providing a cooling effect. It makes for a great primer and highlighter as well. To buy: $23 (was $32); tula.com. Exfoliating Facial Scrub Trio Tula’s decadent and gentle sugar scrubs are infused with prebiotics and probiotic extracts to boost brightness while smoothing and balancing your complexion. Kiss dull skin goodbye for good. To buy: $39 (was $56); tula.com. tula.com Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 This is no ordinary sunscreen. The gel-like formula is loaded with probiotic extracts, pineapple, wild butterfly ginger root, and papaya, leaving behind an enviable glow that works surprisingly well under makeup. Plus, there’s no unsightly white cast! To buy: $27 (was $38); tula.com. Illuminating Serum This hydrating serum contains probiotic extracts, chicory root, peptides, and Japanese mandarin to calm skin while boasting radiant effects. Reviewers call this “magic in a bottle” for a reason. To buy: $48 (was $68); tula.com. Pro-Ferm Overnight Complex Eye Cream Fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles don’t stand a chance against Tula’s hydrating overnight eye cream. Chamomile and green algae calm irritated skin, while bakuchiol and peptides work to firm and minimize puffiness. To buy: $39 (was $56); tula.com. tula.com Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 This weightless, long-wearing skin tint is designed to make your skin look better with every wear, and is boosted by SPF 30. Moisturize while secretly treating imperfections. To buy: $28 (was $40); tula.com. Mineral Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Looking for a non-chemical sunscreen? Get UVA, UVB, blue light, and pollution protection that instantly absorbs into your skin. It also features red algae to help with oil control. To buy: $27 (was $38); tula.com. Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator Tula’s latest product is too sweet to pass up. The limited edition product is a cleanser and body polish leveraging the delicious scent of Magnolia Bakery’s iconic banana pudding. You might initially buy it for the incredible scent, but you’ll return for more for its buffing and smoothing abilities. To buy: $25 (was $36); tula.com. 