Tula's Editor-Loved, Best-Selling 24-7 Moisture Cream Just Got an 'Intense' Refresh for Winter

We're no strangers to the magic of Tula's best-selling Hydrating Day & Night Cream. Recently, the probiotic-fueled brand has given it the ultimate wintertime upgrade with its new 24-7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream. It's the same moisturizer you love but packed with even more hydration benefits to tackle winter skin woes.

The grueling depths of winter can make even the best hydrators seem insufficient, but the proof is in the new cream's blend of moisture-locking ingredients. The formula is designed to provide 24-hour balanced hydration and strengthen the skin's barrier by combining an emollient like squalane with humectants like hyaluronic acid and collagen. Apple and watermelon lend to its smoothing effect, while camellia seed and argan oil lock in intense hydration, according to the brand. Paired with Tula's s6pro complex of prebiotic and probiotic extracts, peptides, and blueberry, you'll be ready to take on the rest of the frigid season.

A variety of skin types can benefit from 24-7 Moisture Intense cream, including dry, combination, sensitive, blemish-prone, and mature skin types, and it can be used day or night. Additionally, it contains no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, triclosan, retinol, dairy, gluten, silicone, or dimethicone.

Tula

To buy: $58; tula.com.

Despite the 24-7 Moisture Intense cream dropping just a couple of weeks ago, shoppers are already raving about the non-greasy, complexion-enhancing benefits. One reviewer wrote that the moisturizer "​​significantly improved" their facial eczema and only required reapplication on their "bad flareup" days to revive their dry skin.

A second shopper became "obsessed" with the skin savior's hydrating mix for their dry, acne-prone skin. They explained, "this cream is thick like butter, yet feels so light on my face."

Your skin deserves a heavy-duty dose of moisture this winter, and the missing magic key in your skincare regimen may just be Tula's new 24-7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream. Snap it up for $58 at Tula.