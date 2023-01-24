Tula's Editor-Loved, Best-Selling 24-7 Moisture Cream Just Got an 'Intense' Refresh for Winter

The ultra-hydrating formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ultra hydrating day & night cream
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

We're no strangers to the magic of Tula's best-selling Hydrating Day & Night Cream. Recently, the probiotic-fueled brand has given it the ultimate wintertime upgrade with its new 24-7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream. It's the same moisturizer you love but packed with even more hydration benefits to tackle winter skin woes.

The grueling depths of winter can make even the best hydrators seem insufficient, but the proof is in the new cream's blend of moisture-locking ingredients. The formula is designed to provide 24-hour balanced hydration and strengthen the skin's barrier by combining an emollient like squalane with humectants like hyaluronic acid and collagen. Apple and watermelon lend to its smoothing effect, while camellia seed and argan oil lock in intense hydration, according to the brand. Paired with Tula's s6pro complex of prebiotic and probiotic extracts, peptides, and blueberry, you'll be ready to take on the rest of the frigid season.

A variety of skin types can benefit from 24-7 Moisture Intense cream, including dry, combination, sensitive, blemish-prone, and mature skin types, and it can be used day or night. Additionally, it contains no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, triclosan, retinol, dairy, gluten, silicone, or dimethicone.

Ultra Hydrating Day Night Cream

Tula

To buy: $58; tula.com.

Despite the 24-7 Moisture Intense cream dropping just a couple of weeks ago, shoppers are already raving about the non-greasy, complexion-enhancing benefits. One reviewer wrote that the moisturizer "​​significantly improved" their facial eczema and only required reapplication on their "bad flareup" days to revive their dry skin.

RELATED: This $13 Dry Shampoo Powder Is the Only Product That Helps Me Extend My Second-Day Hair

A second shopper became "obsessed" with the skin savior's hydrating mix for their dry, acne-prone skin. They explained, "this cream is thick like butter, yet feels so light on my face."

Your skin deserves a heavy-duty dose of moisture this winter, and the missing magic key in your skincare regimen may just be Tula's new 24-7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream. Snap it up for $58 at Tula.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin
The 11 Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin of 2023
drloretta Tightening Detox Mask
This Dermatologist-Developed Tightening Mask Smoothed My Bumpy Skin and Revamped My Beauty Routine
4 top face oils from Summer Fridays, Sunday Riley, Youth to the People, and Kora
The 12 Best Face Oils of 2023 for Every Skin Type
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe
From ‘Calming’ Bath Salts to the ‘Warmest’ Slippers, These Self-Care Gifts Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Hyaluronic Acid-hydrating-hero-GettyImages-1400536582
Move Over, Hyaluronic Acid! Polyglutamic Acid Is the New Hydrating Hero in Town
provence beauty tout
This French-Inspired Skincare Brand Just Launched at Ulta, and Everything Is Under $25
Tula Black Friday Sale Tout
Hurry! Don’t Wait to Save During Tula’s Huge Sitewide Black Friday Sale
Three Ships Boxing Day Sale Tout
This Viral Skincare Brand Is Having Its Last Sale of the Year on Nourishing Winter Skincare
Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream Tout
I Swear by This Quick-Fix Moisturizer for My Most Sensitive Skin Days—and It's on Sale Today Only
Burt's Bees Hand Cream for Dry Skin tout
Our Editors and 19,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree: Burt's Bees' Hand Cream Revitalizes Dry Skin
12-best-moisturizers-for-dry-skin-of-2022
The 12 Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin of 2023
skin cream
I'm a Beauty Writer, and This 'Absolutely Magical' Moisturizer Is the Only Product That Actually Gets Rid of My Dry Patches
Best Face Moisturizers
The 12 Best Face Moisturizers of 2023 for Every Skin Type
The 12 Best Hand Creams of 2022
The 12 Best Hand Creams of 2023
Tula Sale Tout
Tula Is Having an Epic Sale on Everything From Best-Sellers to New Releases
HALFDAYS Aston Belted Ski Jacket
I’m Moving to a Ski Town With Just Three Suitcases—Here’s What’s on My Packing List