I Ditched Every Bra I Own for This Comfy Wireless One That Shoppers Say ‘Feels Like Having Nothing on’

There was a point in my life when I nearly abandoned the concept of a bra. Before I had kids, I struggled to find something comfortable and supportive for my 34DD size chest. Post-kids, I don’t need quite as much support due to a natural postpartum size reduction (thanks, breastfeeding) that brought me down to a B, but the search for something comfortable still continued. I dismissed the idea of poking, cumbersome underwire, but often, even wireless options felt restrictive and misshapen.

That is until I stumbled upon the True & Co. True Everybody Adjustable Strap Triangle Bra at Target, a bra so immediately soft and gently supportive that I bought it in every color and tossed my unpleasant styles in the bin. I had dabbled in more expensive undergarments that made big promises of shape and comfort, but they still didn’t give me the look or feel I wanted. But True & Co.’s triangle bra is made of an ultra smooth fabric, and it has the second-skin feel I was searching for.

The bra’s thin removable pads are easy to take out and put back in, and they offer a bit more support, shaping, and smooth protection (cold nights and chilly offices, we’re looking at you). If you want more of a loungewear feel, you can pop them out and pretty much forget that you’re even wearing a bra at all. I also wash the bras without the padding, as they tend to fall out during the cycle anyway. Simply keep them in your underwear drawer, and you can decide how you want to use the bra for your next wear. The bra is available in four sizes, small through extra-large, and four neutral colors—beige, gray, pink, and black.

Added bonus: There are no hook and eye or clasp closures to deal with, as the True & Co. Triangle Bra easily slips on and off. It also has thin, adjustable straps that provide lift without digging into your shoulders. Plus, the band that sits by the rib cage is snug enough to be supportive, without being noticeably constricting.

While the brand makes a similar V-neck bra with wider straps, I prefer the thin-strap style since it can be worn under tank tops and even plunging T-shirts without showing. The wider-strap option, though, is available in a larger range of sizes—seven, to be exact—including small through 3X. Plus, its color range is bigger too, adding blue, fig, and sage to the thin strap bra’s four neutral colors.

Like me, shoppers love the barely-there feel of the triangle bra, with one shopper who normally “would wear a 38D or 40D” sharing that the “bra feels like having nothing on—no pulling or stress on any area.” They also added that the “light padding gives a nice shape.” Another shopper who “bought [this] after a double mastectomy with reconstruction” said they “needed a bra that was very soft and didn’t rub, but had some support” and that the True & Co. bra “is perfect.” A third shopper who is a 32DDD described it as “weightless, seamless” and added that it “fits perfectly and provides better support” than highly structured bras. They also said it’s “magical and super comfortable.”

You no longer have to suffer through wearing a painful bra day in and day out. Grab the True & Co. True Everybody Adjustable Strap Triangle Bra in multiple colors for a soft and supportive fit, or shop one of True & Co.’s other comfortable bras available at Target.

