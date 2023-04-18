The Ultra-Soft Wireless Bra That Shoppers Swear ‘You Could Sleep in’ Is Up to 53% Off at Amazon

“It’s so comfortable that I forget I'm wearing a bra.”

Published on April 18, 2023 06:00AM EDT

True & Co Women's True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra
Swapping in new fashion basics at the beginning of the season is a must—but if you’re not also refreshing your undergarments, you’re doing yourself a disservice. In fact, experts say you should swap out bras every six months, so if you’ve been wearing your go-to since college, it’s time for an update. Right now, this supremely comfortable True & Co. bra that shoppers say feels “like wearing nothing” is up to 53 percent off. 

The True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra is a shopper favorite on Amazon, earning more than 2,600 five-star ratings to date. People dub it their new everyday bra while relaxing, running errands, and working from home. And it’s so soft, even soon-to-be moms enlist this pick as their pregnancy bra. One person even claims the strap bra is so comfy, “you could sleep in it.”

True & Co Women's True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $49); amazon.com

Made with a blend of soft nylon and stretch elastane, the True Body microfiber bra is considered one of the softest in the collection, according to the brand. It’s so smooth reviewers swear it “feels like silk on your skin” and confirm it is practically invisible under clothing. The smooth texture not only prevents cup lines and indents under T-shirts, but the design carries through to the wings, providing a seamless appearance under your arms and on your back. 

In addition to its soft texture, the bra is also extremely comfortable due to its wireless makeup. The True & Co. bra delivers nice support for breasts without the need for poking wires that are uncomfortable after a few hours of wear. It has a decent band that contributes to the supportive feel as well as the bra’s adjustable straps that hold your chest up. Depending on your outfit, the straps can be worn over the shoulder or crisscrossed—your call! 

The cups include removable pads for extra coverage, which reviewers appreciate. Plus, the bra features a plunge cut that shows off a bit of cleavage while still giving you a full-coverage experience. Read: It won’t accidentally show at the top of your work blouses or spring dresses. And even though this is a basic bra, it’s also very stylish. The convertible bra is available in 29 colors, including classic options like black, brown, and white as well as fun picks like desert rose, beet, and periwinkle. It’s available in XS to XL, accommodating cups up to size D. 

“This is my favorite bra,” wrote one person. “It’s so comfortable that I forget I'm wearing a bra, but supportive enough that everything stays where it needs to be. I will always recommend. I've worn it with different shirt styles and dresses, and it is flattering.”

Another long-time fan who calls this their “go-to bra” wrote, “This bra is super comfortable and disappears under clothing, and I love that it converts to a racerback easily. The clasps actually snap shut, so the strap stays put. It's the only bra I wear.” 

Want to see what all the hype is about? Replace your old worn out favorite with the True & Co. wireless bra while it’s more than half off at Amazon.

