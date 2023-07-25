5 Trending Sunglasses for Summer 2023

If there’s one accessory everyone needs, it’s a stylish pair of sunglasses. No matter the reason—whether it’s to protect your eyes from the sun or to complement your outfit—we all need at least a few pairs in our wardrobe. Sunglasses are also a great way to experiment with the latest trends, and there’s no better place to discover the trends than on TikTok. 

Looking for a new pair or two? According to TikTok, these are five of the top trending sunglasses for summer 2023.

Beige Hayley Trending Sunglasses

Hayley

Tomato Girl 

Tomato Girl has been one of the most popular aesthetics to hit TikTok in recent months, with a whopping 20 million views for #tomatogirls. This aesthetic is all about European, coastal vibes with a major dose of sophistication, and the name is inspired by the tomatoes that are oftentimes found in Mediterranean cuisine.

Available in several colors and sizes, these taupe-hued Hayley sunglasses from Transparent ($220) may be a splurge, but they cost far less than a vacation yachting across the Italian Riviera. Better yet, they have polarized lenses, making it all the more easy to people-watch like you’re in a Parisian cafe (even if you're just sitting at your local coffee shop).

Pink and purple Draper James sunglasses

Draper James

Barbiecore

With the release of the Barbie movie, it’s truly impossible to escape the sugar-sweet, super pink Barbiecore aesthetic these days. This is one of the most popular looks trending on both TikTok and Instagram. Sunglasses are one of the best ways to incorporate this trend into your wardrobe. These plum floral Robin sunglasses from Draper James ($156) make you look like a doll without being too over the top.  

Tortoise Cat Eye Sunglasses

& Other Stories

Cat Eye

If you want a pair of sunglasses that’s trending on TikTok yet has a timeless look—go with a cat eye style. Although #cateyesunglasses has a million views and #cateyeglasses are both trending, this sophisticated yet flattering style is unlikely to look like last year’s TikTok aesthetic next year. 

For updated cat eye sunglasses, consider these angular options from & Other Stories ($49), available in four different colors. These trending sunglasses complement any outfit, whether you’re at the beach, brunch, or even in a professional setting.

Irridescent sunglasses with pink arms

Alo

Mermaidcore 

With #mermaidcoreaesthetic having more than 30 million views, this trend is certainly in full force. But because most of us live above the water, we probably don’t want to dress in a seashell bikini like Ariel. Luckily, these iridescent Stunner Glasses from Alo ($150) are the next best thing. Whether you’re putting them on as you leave yoga class or strolling around a new city this summer, you’ll love that these wraparound, scratch-resistant frames offer both UVA and UVB protection.

Pink Heart Sunglasses

Quay

Heart Sunglasses

With nearly 8 million views for #heartsunglasses—this is one of the hottest accessory trends on TikTok. This vintage look is simply adorable. It’s the ideal shape for the person who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. 

Quay Heartbreaker ($75) sunglasses are fun yet still wearable every day. A mix of vintage and modern, these casual shades look cute with jeans and a top or at the pool. 

