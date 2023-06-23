These Cute Ceramic Minivan Planters from Trader Joe's Are Perfect for Summer

Looking to add some summer flare to your space? Look no further than Trader Joe’s latest plant offering—mixed foliage hipster pots.

Reminiscent of the classic VW buses popular in the 70s, these groovy planters come in a few different colors (blue, green, and brown) with a peace symbol on the front and a license plate reading ‘PEACE’ on the back.

In a recent Instagram post, user @traderjoesflynnatic said, “These are so cute, and they come in different colors from the ones last year.” They sell for just $5.99 each, and at that price, you might want to spring for two.

The popular Instagram page @traderjoesobsessed also posted about these ceramic planters. One commenter said, “I’m a VW driver, and I’m in Cali! I need this cutie!” while another exclaimed they couldn’t wait to pick one up. “Now I’m going this weekend!!”

If these planters are out of stock in your local store, other options are available. Amazon has two similar planters: the Bridge Collection Happy Hippy Vehicle Planter Pot sells for $19.99 and comes in pastel colors with peace and love motifs. This Hippie Camper Van Planter is $43, and the headlights are solar-powered.

Trader Joe’s is always a safe bet for foliage options. Right now, you can pick seasonal peonies, five to a bunch, for $5.99. If you’re looking for a cute mini planter like this minivan, there are these wooden animal succulent planters for $4.99 or fish succulent planters for $5.99. Or if you want something carnivorous to help get rid of household pests, check out these pitcher plants.

