These Cute Ceramic Minivan Planters from Trader Joe's Are Perfect for Summer

And they sell for the groovy price of just $5.99.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler Bio Photo
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023
trader-joes-vw-bus-planter-GettyImages-1188120711
Photo:

Michael Vi/Getty Images

Looking to add some summer flare to your space? Look no further than Trader Joe’s latest plant offering—mixed foliage hipster pots.

Reminiscent of the classic VW buses popular in the 70s, these groovy planters come in a few different colors (blue, green, and brown) with a peace symbol on the front and a license plate reading ‘PEACE’ on the back.

In a recent Instagram post, user @traderjoesflynnatic said, “These are so cute, and they come in different colors from the ones last year.” They sell for just $5.99 each, and at that price, you might want to spring for two.

The popular Instagram page @traderjoesobsessed also posted about these ceramic planters. One commenter said, “I’m a VW driver, and I’m in Cali! I need this cutie!” while another exclaimed they couldn’t wait to pick one up. “Now I’m going this weekend!!”

If these planters are out of stock in your local store, other options are available. Amazon has two similar planters: the Bridge Collection Happy Hippy Vehicle Planter Pot sells for $19.99 and comes in pastel colors with peace and love motifs. This Hippie Camper Van Planter is $43, and the headlights are solar-powered.

Trader Joe’s is always a safe bet for foliage options. Right now, you can pick seasonal peonies, five to a bunch, for $5.99. If you’re looking for a cute mini planter like this minivan, there are these wooden animal succulent planters for $4.99 or fish succulent planters for $5.99. Or if you want something carnivorous to help get rid of household pests, check out these pitcher plants.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Curb appeal ideas: How to improve curb appeal (Pretty house exterior)
20 Smart Curb Appeal Ideas for Your Most Welcoming Home Yet
Best Outdoor Mosquito Repellents
The 11 Best Outdoor Mosquito Repellents of 2023
trader-joes-mini-pitcher-plant-GettyImages-1307491186
Got Gnats? This Carnivorous Mini Pitcher Plant From Trader Joe's Might Be the Solution
three candles from three different brands
The 36 Best Candles of 2023 for Every Scent Preference
trader-joes-tomato-leaf-candle-recall-GettyImages-1405275209
Trader Joe's Recalls Tomato Leaf Candles Due to Risk of Overheating and Cracking
A Trader Joe's parking lot
Trader Joe's Finally Explains Why Their Parking Lots Are So Small
Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
The 61 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
Summer Button Down Tout
This Flowy Shirt Is a Breathable Yet ‘Put Together’ Must-Have—and It’s Only $29 at Amazon
trader-joes-returning-items-strawberry-jalapeno-crisps
20 New and Returning Items to Buy at Trader Joe's for Summer 2023
le-creuset-lid-hack-2-GettyImages-1283894902
This Viral Le Creuset Lid Hack for Golden Brown Puff Pastry Will Have You Saying ‘Why Didn't I Think of That?’
colorful kitchen interior
IKEA's Latest Collection Is Perfect for Summer Entertaining
trader-joes-winter-food
14 Winter Favorites From Trader Joe's That Don't Disappoint, According to Employees
Aldi Storefront
Aldi Is Lowering Prices On Hundreds of Products—Here's How to Save Big
Trader Joe's Organic Cones
9 New Trader Joe's Products That'll Make (Socially Distanced) Summer Entertaining a Breeze
Ube Spread from Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Employees Reveal Their Favorite New and Returning Summer Products
trader-joes-hall-of-fame
Trader Joe's Unveiled Its New Product Hall of Fame—These 5 Items Made the Cut