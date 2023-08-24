These Trader Joe's Mounted Staghorn Ferns Free Up Your Floor Space

At $16 each, it's the perfect addition to your plant family.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler Bio Photo
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023
trader-joes-staghorn-fern-GettyImages-1440341751
Photo:

Tatyana Abramovich/Getty Images

If you love houseplants but you're running out of floor space, Trader Joe’s has just the thing. The grocer is bringing back the customer-favorite wall-mounted staghorn fern, and you can snag one now for $16.

What makes these plants so unique is how versatile they are for decorating. These particular staghorn ferns can be hung up on a wall, or they also have stand in the back to display on a shelf or tabletop.

Instagram user @trader.joes.plants recently spotted the coveted plant in stores:

Trader Joe’s staghorn ferns do well with moderate light and consistently moist (but not soggy) soil, according to the directions on the product. Though a word of caution: This is an advanced plant. Staghorn ferns need consistent monitoring to flourish, so they will definitely test your green thumb. According to University of Wisconsin-Madison, though they need consistent moisture, staghorn ferns can rot easily if overwatered.

It's also worth mentioning that $16 is on the high end for a Trader Joe's plant. But staghorn ferns can grow quite large if taken care of correctly. Just ask Joanna Gaines. She shared her 26-year-old staghorn fern named Earle with Instagram last year, and fans fell in love.

If you’re looking for something a little less labor-intensive, Trader Joe’s is currently selling mixed foliage mini van planters and cuddle cactus plants, which are generally easier to keep. Or if you're looking for something less permanent, you can never go wrong with a bunch of Trader Joe’s fresh-cut flowers to brighten up a room.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Plants for the Bathroom, aloe plant in bathroom
15 Humidity-Loving Plants That Will Thrive in Your Bathroom
Pet-Friendly House Plants for Cats and Dogs, pets with plants
10 Toxic Houseplants Pet Owners Should Avoid and Pet-Friendly Swaps
Workspace with indoor palm tree
20 Types of Palm Trees You Can Grow Indoors
monstera-plant-realsimple-GettyImages-1371362239
How to Grow and Care for Monstera Plants
Begonia Maculata and Philodendron Squamiferum
The 40 Most Popular House Plants for Your Home
Potted Nephrolepis exaltata (Boston fern, Green Lady) on wooden table
10 Spectacular Ferns You'll Want to Add to Your Houseplant Collection
GE Balanced Spectrum LED Grow Light
The 12 Best Grow Lights of 2023
indoor hanging plants for every room
20 Best Hanging Plants for Every Room of Your House
best-plants-for-bedroom-GettyImages-1396570805
These Are the Best Plants to Keep in Your Bedroom
Homesick candle on a blue patterned background
The 30 Best Housewarming Gifts of 2023
how-to-revive-a-dying-houseplant-GettyImages-1316912503
How to Revive a Dying Houseplant—and When It’s Time to Say Goodbye
fast-growing-plants-GettyImages-178089609
These Are the Fastest Growing Plants You Can Still Grow This Season
Pros Say You're Doing Laundry Wrong tout
8 Clever Products That Rectify 4 Common Laundry Mistakes, According to the Experts
Best Outdoor Planters
The 20 Best Outdoor Planters of 2023 for Every Space and Style
best-house-plants-GettyImages-1211869275
The 9 Most Popular Houseplants of 2023, According to Pros
One of the Best Fake Plants That Actually Look Real on a yellow background.
The 26 Best Fake Plants of 2023 That Actually Look Real