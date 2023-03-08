Trader Joe’s Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles Are TikTok’s Latest Obsession

Make sure your spice cabinet is stocked.

By
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler

Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple and previously launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023

Trader Joe’s is stepping up its noodle game, and TikTok has taken note. The grocery store chain responsible for beloved items like Cauliflower Gnocchi and Everything But the Bagel Seasoning recently debuted a new product that might just be on its way to achieving cult status. The new find in question, which was first spotted on TJ’s shelves several weeks ago, is called Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles.

According to the Trader Joe’s website, these noods, which come with a packet of soy and sesame sauce, are the answer to your meal prep problems, especially since each package includes four noodle portions along with four helpings of sauce. The ramen-like creations boast “ruffly edges,” and since they’ve been air-dried for 18 hours they manage to deliver a “delightfully chewy” texture. And while Trader Joe’s describes that aforementioned sauce as “craveable” and “umami-laden,” most shoppers don’t quite agree.

trader-joes-squiggle-cut-knife-style-noodles

Trader Joes

In fact, even though there are hundreds of TikTok videos starring this Trader Joe’s find, the majority of TikTok users are underwhelmed by the sauce. One called it “not that impressive,” and another declared that it “definitely needs extra stuff.” And though it might be frustrating that TJ’s didn’t nail this sauce from the start, their shortcoming has meant that customers, who are in agreement that the noodles get an A+ for shape and texture, are more than ready to take matters into their own hands.

Take TikToker @eatsbyrachel, for example, first added scallions and sesame seeds to the noodles along with the included sauce, but quickly decided that wasn’t enough. Luckily, Rachel had another Trader Joe’s staple on hand—the brand’s celebrated Crunchy Chili Onion—which “definitely added a ton more flavor” to the meal.

Like Rachel, other TikTokers have been spooning TJ’s Crunchy Chili Onion over the squiggly noodles, along with other add-ons such as black garlic, sriracha, and Maggi sauce. The noodles, which take just 4 minutes to cook, are also a great vehicle for more protein. We recommend a fried or soft-boiled egg, sautéed shrimp, sliced steak or pork belly, or crispy tofu with vegetables.

If soup is more your speed, you’re in luck! Not surprisingly, these noodles made a great addition to just about any broth or soup, including miso soup, chicken noodle soup, and, of course, ramen. The next time you’re at Trader Joe’s, consider giving Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles a try!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
easter-side-dishes-gems-radishes-ricotta-salata-seeds-0719foo
25 Easter Side Dishes That Will Go With Any Main Course
trader-joes-holiday-entertaining-food
15 Holiday Foods From Trader Joe's That'll Make Entertaining So Much Easier
high-protein-dinner-recipes-roasted-root-veggie-quinoa-bowls-recipe-0123DIN
42 High-Protein Dinner Ideas
trader-joes-mistakes-GettyImages-1439507504
15 Trader Joe's Shopping Mistakes You Should Avoid at All Costs
trader-joes-winter-food
14 Winter Favorites From Trader Joe's That Don't Disappoint, According to Employees
most-popular-tiktok-recipes-GettyImages-1319957955
Here Are the 10 Top Trending TikTok Recipes of the Year, According to Google
trader-joes-time-savers-realsimple
9 Trader Joe’s Items That Will Save You Hours of Thanksgiving Prep
Conceptual Food
14 New Food and Recipe Hacks You Need to Know, According to Trader Joe's Employees
garlic-parmesan-chicken-wings-realsimple-RS0620FOO012
43 Super Bowl Snacks and Finger Foods to Please a Crowd
mardi-gras-dinner-recipes-gumbo
15 Recipes for the Best Mardi Gras Dinner Menu Ever
superbowl-food-real-simple-elote-jalapeno-poppers-recipe-0123BFY
35 Super Bowl Food Ideas That Are Perfect for the Big Game
Different types of soup recipes
22 Quick Soup Recipes That Are Incredibly Easy to Make
overhead view of frozen chocolate ice cream container with ice cream scoop, surrounded by two glasses filled with chocolate ice cream
The Best Canned and Frozen Foods, According to 9 Chefs' Favorite Picks
Easy chicken recipes - chicken quesadilla
27 Essential, Easy Chicken Recipes for Every Day of the Week
Potato-Parsnip Latkes
21 Recipes From the December 2022 Issue of Real Simple
trader-joes-salted-maple-ice-cream
21 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products—and Other Fall Foods You Need to Try 