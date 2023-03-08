Trader Joe’s is stepping up its noodle game, and TikTok has taken note. The grocery store chain responsible for beloved items like Cauliflower Gnocchi and Everything But the Bagel Seasoning recently debuted a new product that might just be on its way to achieving cult status. The new find in question, which was first spotted on TJ’s shelves several weeks ago, is called Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles.



According to the Trader Joe’s website, these noods, which come with a packet of soy and sesame sauce, are the answer to your meal prep problems, especially since each package includes four noodle portions along with four helpings of sauce. The ramen-like creations boast “ruffly edges,” and since they’ve been air-dried for 18 hours they manage to deliver a “delightfully chewy” texture. And while Trader Joe’s describes that aforementioned sauce as “craveable” and “umami-laden,” most shoppers don’t quite agree.

Trader Joes

In fact, even though there are hundreds of TikTok videos starring this Trader Joe’s find, the majority of TikTok users are underwhelmed by the sauce. One called it “not that impressive,” and another declared that it “definitely needs extra stuff.” And though it might be frustrating that TJ’s didn’t nail this sauce from the start, their shortcoming has meant that customers, who are in agreement that the noodles get an A+ for shape and texture, are more than ready to take matters into their own hands.



Take TikToker @eatsbyrachel, for example, first added scallions and sesame seeds to the noodles along with the included sauce, but quickly decided that wasn’t enough. Luckily, Rachel had another Trader Joe’s staple on hand—the brand’s celebrated Crunchy Chili Onion—which “definitely added a ton more flavor” to the meal.

Like Rachel, other TikTokers have been spooning TJ’s Crunchy Chili Onion over the squiggly noodles, along with other add-ons such as black garlic, sriracha, and Maggi sauce. The noodles, which take just 4 minutes to cook, are also a great vehicle for more protein. We recommend a fried or soft-boiled egg, sautéed shrimp, sliced steak or pork belly, or crispy tofu with vegetables.



If soup is more your speed, you’re in luck! Not surprisingly, these noodles made a great addition to just about any broth or soup, including miso soup, chicken noodle soup, and, of course, ramen. The next time you’re at Trader Joe’s, consider giving Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles a try!