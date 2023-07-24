Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Fan-Favorite Cookies Because They May Contain Rocks

Packing summer camp lunches or planning a picnic? You might want to check your pantry before deciding what snacks to bring, especially if you shop at Trader Joe's. Two of their popular cookies are being recalled because they might contain rocks.

The cookies in question are the Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with the following sell-by dates:

Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

While all potentially affected products have been taken off shelves or destroyed the store offers this advice:

“If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them,” Trader Joe’s officials said in an announcement. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or send them an email.

