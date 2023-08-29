Time to check your pantry—again. In the sixth recall in five weeks, Trader Joe’s announced the recall of its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because they may contain unsolicited milk products. According to the company’s statement, this can cause mild to severe reactions for those with an allergy or sensitivity to dairy.

The recall affects 1,632 units of #17023 Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales, which may actually contain Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Tamales due to a packaging mistake. The units were shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas stores.

Carlos Rojas 20/Getty Images

To date, no instances of illness have been reported. However, potentially affected products have been promptly withdrawn from sale,” a representative from the Texas Tamale Company said in a statement put out by the FDA. “The decision to recall these products was prompted by a consumer complaint that the items containing milk allergens were disseminated in packaging that failed to disclose the presence of milk.”



This is the latest in a series of recalls from Trader Joe’s, which also included pulling of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flaxseeds for possible metal fragments, as well as Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies because they might contain rocks. The popular Fully Cooked Falafel was recalled for the same reason (rocks), and Unexpected Cheddar Soup was also pulled for possible insect contamination.

As with all Trader Joe recalls, customers are encouraged to return the items for a full refund or dispose of them immediately.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, or send them an email.