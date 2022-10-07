Food Shopping & Storing Food Shopping & Storing Trader Joe's Free Product Samples Are Finally Coming Back—With a 'New Approach' It’s about time! By Samantha Leffler Samantha Leffler Instagram Website Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple.com. Prior to joining Real Simple, she wrote and edited stories about food trends, plant-based food, nutrition, and new product releases for Food Network, LIVEKINDLY, and Eat This, Not That. She also launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture. She is a graduate of New York University as a University Honors Scholar. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Trader Joes There are some big changes coming to Trader Joe’s! In the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, hosts Matt Sloan, vice president of marketing, and Tara Miller, marketing director at the grocery store chain, revealed that free product samples are slated to make their triumphant comeback after a nearly three-year absence.As devoted Trader Joe’s shoppers may know, the company suspended its free product samples due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so for many, their reappearance represents a real return to normalcy. “It hasn’t been possible to offer a lot of product samples in our stores over the past few years, but we are bringing it back with a new approach,” Miller noted, though she didn’t specify an exact date for the samples’ return. 21 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products—and Other Fall Foods You Need to Try So what exactly does this “new approach” entail? Sloan added: “We want to focus a little more on new products—things not necessarily on your shopping list, but things we’re excited to share.” While this doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t be able to ask a Trader Joe’s employee to sample some old favorites like Everything But the Bagel Seasoning and a hunk of Unexpected Cheddar, there will clearly be a focus on new and noteworthy items going forward.Since this happy announcement was made during TJ’s annual Captains Meeting—a conference attended by Trader Joe’s store managers from around the country—Sloan and Miller were able to talk directly to Trader Joe’s employees and understand what the return of product samples really means. “[I’ve missed] the conversations with customers,” explained Ken, the Captain of a Trader Joe’s outpost in Somerville, Massachusetts. “We have all these new products that we can talk about with our customers, but we want our customers to try them. I just can't wait to go back. It’s gonna be high-fives all around, because we have been waiting for this moment for a long time.” 14 New Food and Recipe Hacks You Need to Know, According to Trader Joe's Employees Jorge, another TJ’s Captain from Massachusetts, even dubbed food a “conversation-starter,” adding: “It is really hard to explain to [shoppers] what Crunchy Jalapeño Dip tastes like, so it's really exciting to have them just actually start a conversation with food.”And with samples coming back, Trader Joe’s shoppers can definitely expect new products to taste. According to Miller, one such new item is a spin on the popular Chocolate Croissants found in the frozen foods section. This new product, apparently called Chocolate Chocolate Croissants, was just approved for a limited run. Miller noted that each pastry will feature “a chocolate croissant dough filled with chocolate.” Another team member mentioned a sweet dip dubbed Cannoli Dip, which will most likely debut around the holidays. 19 Healthy Foods Nutritionists Always Buy at Trader Joe's What’s more? The Trader Joe’s Powers That Be also have plans to open additional stores nationwide, with openings already planned in Oregon and Rhode Island. Happy shopping! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit