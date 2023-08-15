These Two New Trader Joe's Cactus Plants Are Perfect for the End of Summer

Looking to add to your collection of houseplants? Trader Joe's has just the thing. The fan-favorite grocery store just debuted two more summer offerings, and both are flying off the shelves. Meet the cuddly cactus and the cactus cat planter.

If you’ve been avoiding cacti because they are too prickly for your pets or children, Trader Joe’s is offering a cuddly cactus that is safe for everyone because it lacks one of the plant’s signature features: It has no spine at all.

Spotted by the Instagram account @traderjoes.and.target.finds, needleless cacti are dubbed cuddly cacti because you can squeeze them safely without getting poked. Each plant sells for $12.99 and comes in four different planter colors, including white, salmon, mustard, and deep green.

But if you want a cactus that looks (and feels) like the real deal, these Trader Joe's cat planters might be more up your alley. Each cat planter features a tiny cactus and sells for $7.99.

Instagram account @trader.joes.plants posted about them, saying, “Prickly kitties are back! Spotted them in orange, grey, and black at my store.”

Luckily for those without green thumbs, cacti are one of the easiest plants to keep alive. So, go ahead and grab one of each if you need a low-maintenance houseplant.

These are just two of Trader Joe's recent summer plant offerings. You can still buy the mini pineapple plant and pitcher plant while supplies last.