Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers Recalled Due to Presence of Metal Pieces

Another day, another Trader Joe’s recall. Per an announcement on the Trader Joe’s website, the California-based grocery chain is recalling a popular snack food. This time, the recalled item is Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156.)



According to the announcement, the crackers are being recalled because the company that supplies them to Trader Joe’s is worried that they might contain pieces of metal. The recalled crackers have “Best If Used By” dates from March 1, 2024, to March 5, 2024, which customers can find on the back of each box.



“No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement.



Still, the retailer is urging consumers who may have purchased or received any donations of the recalled Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.



As avid Trader Joe’s shoppers may know, this is the fourth recall Trader Joe's has initiated in recent weeks. Last month, TJ’s issued a recall for two of its popular cookie varieties, Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, due to the presence of rocks. Days later, the brand recalled its frozen falafel also because of rocks, and shortly after that, Trader Joe’s recalled its Broccoli Cheddar Soup due to the possible presence of bugs.



Customers with questions about any of the recent recalls may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, or send them an email.

