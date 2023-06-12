Got Gnats? This Carnivorous Mini Pitcher Plant From Trader Joe's Might Be the Solution

Keep your home pest-free with this addition to your houseplant family.

By Christina Montoya Fiedler
Published on June 12, 2023
trader-joes-mini-pitcher-plant-GettyImages-1307491186
Photo:

Miguel Studios/Getty Images

Is your kitchen overrun by gnats? If you left some overripe fruit sitting out or overwatered a houseplant or two, your home can become a breeding ground for these tiny flying pests. Luckily, Trader Joe’s latest offering can help. Meet the mini pitcher plant, available for just $6.99.  

These carnivorous plants are native to North America and have pitcher-shaped flowers filled with sweet, insect-attracting nectar. When the insects fly into the “pitcher” to get a taste, they get trapped and digested.

The type available at Trader Joe’s, albeit much smaller than the ones found in the jungle, work in the same way and are (thankfully) very low maintenance houseplants.


Pitcher plants do not like direct sunlight and only need to be watered when the soil is completely dry. And contrary to popular belief, they do not require insects to live.

This is not Trader Joe’s first foray with carnivorous houseplants. In April, the grocer brought back the fan-favorite Venus Fly Trap, another insect-eating plant.

Should you grab a pitcher plant during your next Trader Joe’s run? It’s definitely different and may be just what you need to add some diversity to your houseplant collection. But if insect-eating plants aren’t your thing, there are tons of other options in bloom at Trader Joe’s this season, like peonies, orchids, hydrangeas, and succulents.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pet-Friendly House Plants for Cats and Dogs, pets with plants
10 Toxic Houseplants Pet Owners Should Avoid and Pet-Friendly Swaps
Succulent plants in an apartment
How to Care for Succulents—and Keep Them Looking Picture-Perfect
monstera-plant-realsimple-GettyImages-1371362239
How to Grow and Care for Monstera Plants
Home jasmine plants on the windowsill. concept of home gardening.
How to Grow a Jasmine Plant Indoors
Best Fly Traps
The 7 Best Fly Traps of 2023
Begonia Maculata and Philodendron Squamiferum
The 40 Most Popular House Plants for Your Home
pollinator-plants-GettyImages-1206250214
How to Create a Pollinator-Friendly Garden
best mosquito control companies
6 Pest Control Companies That Can Help Keep Mosquitoes at Bay
Colorful flower bed with different colors
15 Impossible-to-Kill Outdoor Plants
Two of the best ant killers on a wavy pink background.
The 10 Best Ant Killers of 2023 for Inside and Outside the Home
how-to-grow-an-indoor-herb-garden-GettyImages-157428172
How to Grow an Indoor Herb Garden
Best Outdoor Mosquito Repellents
The 11 Best Outdoor Mosquito Repellents of 2023
Workspace with indoor palm tree
10 Types of Palm Trees You Can Grow Indoors
Difficult to Care for House Plants, Fiddle Leaf Fig
10 Common Houseplants That Are Difficult to Take Care Of
trader-joes-tomato-leaf-candle-recall-GettyImages-1405275209
Trader Joe's Recalls Tomato Leaf Candles Due to Risk of Overheating and Cracking
A Trader Joe's parking lot
Trader Joe's Finally Explains Why Their Parking Lots Are So Small