Got Gnats? This Carnivorous Mini Pitcher Plant From Trader Joe's Might Be the Solution

Is your kitchen overrun by gnats? If you left some overripe fruit sitting out or overwatered a houseplant or two, your home can become a breeding ground for these tiny flying pests. Luckily, Trader Joe’s latest offering can help. Meet the mini pitcher plant, available for just $6.99.



These carnivorous plants are native to North America and have pitcher-shaped flowers filled with sweet, insect-attracting nectar. When the insects fly into the “pitcher” to get a taste, they get trapped and digested.

The type available at Trader Joe’s, albeit much smaller than the ones found in the jungle, work in the same way and are (thankfully) very low maintenance houseplants.



Pitcher plants do not like direct sunlight and only need to be watered when the soil is completely dry. And contrary to popular belief, they do not require insects to live.

This is not Trader Joe’s first foray with carnivorous houseplants. In April, the grocer brought back the fan-favorite Venus Fly Trap, another insect-eating plant.

Should you grab a pitcher plant during your next Trader Joe’s run? It’s definitely different and may be just what you need to add some diversity to your houseplant collection. But if insect-eating plants aren’t your thing, there are tons of other options in bloom at Trader Joe’s this season, like peonies, orchids, hydrangeas, and succulents.