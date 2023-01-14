Trader Joe’s Ketchup Seasoning Has Arrived—Here’s How to Use It

If you’ve ever perused the seasoning and spice section at Trader Joe’s, you already know that it spans way beyond your typical dried oregano and garlic powder (though they have those, too). Just like the majority of the products at TJs, the spice selection is anything but ordinary, stocking items like Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, Everything But the Elote Seasoning, and even a Pizza Sprinkle Blend. And as of this month, there’s a new bottle on the block—introducing: Ketchup Flavored Sprinkle Seasoning Blend!



You might remember TJs had a product (that’s since been discontinued) called Ketchup Flavored Spud Crunchies, which were a potato-like snack, doused in a ketchup-inspired seasoning. Now you can recreate a similar flavor combination by sprinkling some of the Ketchup Flavored Sprinkle Seasoning Blend on your favorite potato chips.

Just like many other highly anticipated Trader Joe's releases, there’s a likely chance that this new seasoning will fly off the shelves fast, so it’s a good idea to run to your nearest TJ’s as soon as you can. And at just $2.99 a bottle, there’s no harm in trying it, even if you’re not the biggest ketchup fanatic.

What Is Ketchup Seasoning?

You’re probably wondering how TJ's achieves a ketchup flavor in powder form. Believe it or not, the ingredients are straightforward, consisting of tomato powder, sugar, kosher salt, vinegar powder, onion powder, garlic powder, and rice concentrate.

According to those who have sampled the Ketchup Flavored Sprinkle Seasoning Blend already, it closely resembles the classic condiment that it's named after. However, many noted that it’s a bit on the salty side, and saltier than your standard ketchup, so keep that in mind when you cook with it.

How to Use Ketchup Seasoning

One of the best things about most Trader Joe's products is that you can get creative with how you use them, especially the seasoning blends. For the Ketchup Flavored Sprinkle Seasoning Blend, the label mentions to use it on snacks and in dishes where you’d otherwise use regular ketchup.

Translation: You can sprinkle some on homemade oven-baked fries, or add some to your favorite burger meat blend. For those who love to dip their grilled cheese in ketchup, try adding a dash on the inside, or even sprinkle some on the buttered bread before putting it in the pan. You can also enhance your standard mac and cheese recipe with a shake or two of this TJ's newbie, or use it to add flavor to an omelette or scrambled eggs. The possibilities are endless!