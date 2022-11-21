Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Polar Bears Are the Cutest Winter Find

We can all agree that Trader Joe’s is one of the most fun and enjoyable places to shop, especially during the holidays. As the winter season approaches, each aisle is packed with limited-edition goodies, like Peppermint Pretzel Slims, Mini Gingerbread Cookies, and of course, their famous tin of Jingle Jangle sweets. But this year, TJ enthusiasts are going absolutely crazy for the sweet and delicious Hot Cocoa Polar Bear. In fact, TikTokers are already showing off how they’re enjoying this delectable treat.



You might be wondering, What on earth is a hot cocoa polar bear? A few years back, hot chocolate bombs became all the rage. The "bomb" is basically a solid sphere of silky chocolate that melts once placed in a cup of warm milk, transforming into the most delicious cup of hot chocolate. Some hot cocoa bombs are even filled with little surprises like sprinkles or marshmallows, which add more flavor and festive flair to the beloved drink.

Last year, shoppers went wild for TJ’s Hot Cocoa Snowman, but this season, it’s all about the adorable little polar bear. It’s no surprise that they’re flying off the shelves since each holiday bear is crafted with both milk and white chocolate, and then filled with milk chocolate drops and marshmallows.





If you’re looking for a cute stocking stuffer or hostess gift, these are perfect, especially for the chocolate lovers in your life. And not that you needed any more convincing to run to Trader Joe’s today, but these hot chocolate bombs are only $1.99, so it’s definitely a good idea to grab one for everyone on your list!

What's more? In addition to the adorable hot cocoa bombs, Trader Joe's actually has an impressive array of affordable holiday gifts. For the little ones in your life, you can pick up a box of Cookie Mug Hangers—cute cookies designed to hang off the side of a mug—while that foodie friend of yours might enjoy a hunk of the widely popular TJ's Italian Truffle Cheese.