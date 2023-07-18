Trader Joe's Frozen Peas Are So Good, One Redditor Says 'Their Kids Snack on Them Like Popcorn'

In fact, there's a whole Reddit subpage devoted to them.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Published on July 18, 2023
Trader Joe’s fans are devoted to their favorite products. Dark chocolate peanut butter cups, Brazil nut body butter, Mandarin orange chicken, and others certainly come to mind when it comes to must-have items. But an unexpected product is getting some major attention. Yes, there’s an entire sub-Reddit page devoted to Trader Joe’s Frozen Petite Peas.

The original post by Redditor @innocentxv says, “As a frozen pea connoisseur, TJs have the best frozen peas ever.” And many others were quick to chime in.

“I buy these all the time. Delish. Last night we wanted a light dinner, and I roasted baby potatoes and steamed the peas. My wife is still raving about how delicious it was,” said one fan. 

“Yes, these are the best and have been so for decades. I half worry every time I approach the frozen aisle that they'll be discontinued. Glad to see one staple endure,” said another.

One mom said, "I can put these out in a bowl, and my kids will snack on them like popcorn. They are that good."

While it seems like frozen peas would be an unlikely Trader Joe’s product to rave about (considering all of their other offerings), the original poster has a good point. Frozen peas can be used in just about everything from casseroles and soups to sides and salads. And if you don't use them right away, they certainly make for good ice packs in a pinch.

Trader Joe’s Frozen Petite Peas come in 16 oz. bags and retail for $2.49.



