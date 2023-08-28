This New $4 Trader Joe's Frozen Item Is So Good, It's Selling Out Everywhere

TJ's frozen Korean kimbap is super popular right now. So much so, many stores are selling out fast. Make sure to grab a couple if you spot it on your next grocery run.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler Bio Photo
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023
trader-joes-frozen-kimbap-realsimple
Photo:

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s frozen section is filled with Asian-inspired fan favorites like Mandarin Orange Chicken, Chicken Fried Rice, and Chicken Soup Dumplings. But they really hit it out of the park with their latest offering—Korean Kimbap, which retails for $3.99.

Kimbap (also known as gimbap) is a flavorful Korean seaweed and rice roll. And while Japanese sushi might come to mind, kimbap is actually very different. There’s no raw fish involved. Kimbap is traditionally filled with grilled bulgogi, veggies, rice, ham, and eggs. The Trader Joe’s version features an assortment of sautéed greens, crunchy root vegetables, and crisp pickles around a base of braised tofu. The generously sized roll is cut into nine pieces.

TikToker Sarah (@ahnestkitchen) had an expert review of the kimbap from Trader Joe's: her Korean mother, who seems to give it a thumbs up. “It’s not bad, you guys!” says Sarah. In fact, her mom thinks she likes it more than the kind they sell at her local Korean market. Now, that’s saying a lot.

“Korean mom approved, I’ll definitely buy it, lol,” said one commenter. “Trader Joe's frozen section is no joke. I love it,” said another.

TikTok creator Phuong Le (@theasiantestkitchen) suggests letting it rest for an additional five minutes before eating because consuming right out of the microwave gives it a mushy, unappealing texture. She also suggests coating the rolls in egg and pan-frying in sesame oil for an extra savory treat. “Not only is it delicious, but it adds a little extra protein to your meal, so it will keep you feeling full a little bit longer,” she explains in the video.

If you’re lucky enough to find the frozen kimbap in your local store, grab a couple. Most Trader Joe’s locations are selling out fast.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
best-trader-joes-products-under-$5-realsimple
15 Best Trader Joe’s Items Under $5
trader joes Vegan Buttery Spread
10 Vegan Foods to Buy at Trader Joe's to Make Meatless Mondays Easier
trader-joes-recipe-hacks-chicken-dumpling-soup
6 Trader Joe’s Recipe Hacks With Biscuits, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, More
trader-joes-returning-items-strawberry-jalapeno-crisps
20 New and Returning Items to Buy at Trader Joe's for Summer 2023
best-grocery-store-brands
10 Grocery Chains With the Best Private Labels
trader-joes-spring-must-haves-GettyImages-932526398
10 New Trader Joe's Spring Must-Haves, According to Employees
food-recipes_shopping-storing_food_trader-joes-products-to-avoid_03
10 Products to Avoid at Trader Joe's, According to TJ's Superfans
Lap desk on a yellow patterned background
The 50 Best Gifts for College Students of 2023
Neapolitan-Style Margherita Pizza
52 Dinner Ideas for Two That Work for Any Occasion
Peaches & Cream, Mango & Cream Yogurt Cups
14 Best Trader Joe's Food and Recipe Hacks, According to Employees
trader joes parmesan pastry pups
Trader Joe's Air-Fryer Appetizer Hack Is About to Make Your Life So Much Easier
Chicken-Pesto Flatbread Sandwiches
44 Easy Leftover Chicken Recipes to Make When You're in a Rush
trader-joes-spring-products
13 Spring Foods You Must Buy at Trader Joe's, According to Employees
Grilled Shrimp With Lemon Wedges on a White Serving Platter Against a Pale Pink Tablecloth
83 Summer Entertaining Recipes for Easy Outdoor Parties
trader joe's gyoza
The $3 Trader Joe's Freezer Aisle Find My Kids Constantly Beg Me to Make
trader-joes-gifts
20 Phenomenal Trader Joe's Gifts to Grab While Grocery Shopping