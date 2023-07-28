Trader Joe's Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recalled Due to Possible Presence of Bugs

For the second time in a matter of days, Trader Joe’s has issued a recall on one of its most popular items. This time, the recalled product in question is the company’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, which is being recalled because it may contain insects.



Although it’s not clear how bugs may have gotten into the savory soup, according to a recall announcement on the Trader Joe’s website, it was an issue with the Pennsylvania-based supplier of the food item. The recalled product has Use By dates of 07/18/23 to 09/15/23. “No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement.

Still, the retailer is urging consumers who may have purchased or received any donations of the recalled Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.



While Trader Joe’s didn’t specify how much soup is being recalled and what parts of the country have been affected by this recall, the Food & Drug Administration is reporting that 10,889 cases of the soup have been recalled across seven states. The states impacted by the recall are Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Additionally, the affected lot #s are: 383; 384; 385; 390; 391; 392; 397; 398; 405; 406; 425; 426; 431; 433; and 442.

This latest recall comes just days after the California-based retailer issued a recall for two of its popular cookie varieties, Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, due to the presence of rocks.



Customers with questions about either recall may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, or send them an email.

