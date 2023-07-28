Trader Joe's Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recalled Due to Possible Presence of Bugs

Beware of bugs!

By
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler

Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple and previously launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023
trader-joes-broccoli-chedder-soup-recall-GettyImages-801377670
Photo:

Mizina/Getty Images

For the second time in a matter of days, Trader Joe’s has issued a recall on one of its most popular items. This time, the recalled product in question is the company’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, which is being recalled because it may contain insects. 

Although it’s not clear how bugs may have gotten into the savory soup, according to a recall announcement on the Trader Joe’s website, it was an issue with the Pennsylvania-based supplier of the food item. The recalled product has Use By dates of 07/18/23 to 09/15/23. “No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement.

Still, the retailer is urging consumers who may have purchased or received any donations of the recalled Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

While Trader Joe’s didn’t specify how much soup is being recalled and what parts of the country have been affected by this recall, the Food & Drug Administration is reporting that 10,889 cases of the soup have been recalled across seven states. The states impacted by the recall are Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Additionally, the affected lot #s are: 383; 384; 385; 390; 391; 392; 397; 398; 405; 406; 425; 426; 431; 433; and 442.

This latest recall comes just days after the California-based retailer issued a recall for two of its popular cookie varieties, Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, due to the presence of rocks. 

Customers with questions about either recall may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, or send them an email.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
trader-joes-cookie-recall-GettyImages-135815927
Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Fan-Favorite Cookies Because They May Contain Rocks
trader-joes-pesto-recall-GettyImages-1151254428
Trader Joe's Genova Pesto Recalled Due to Undeclared Milk and Walnuts
trader-joes-tomato-leaf-candle-recall-GettyImages-1405275209
Trader Joe's Recalls Tomato Leaf Candles Due to Risk of Overheating and Cracking
frozen-pineapple-recall-GettyImages-1256547835
Frozen Fruit Sold Nationwide at Target, Walmart, More Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
frozen-strawberry-recall-GettyImages-907776090
Frozen Strawberries Sold at Trader Joe’s, Costco, Recalled Due to Hepatitis A
general-mills-flour-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-497683100
General Mills Recalls Gold Medal Flour Sold Nationwide Due to Salmonella
Trader Joes Almond Butter Cup Recall
Trader Joe's Recalled Its Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups Due to Allergy Risk—So Check Your Candy Stash in Case
recall-trader-joes-chicken-burger
Chicken Burgers Sold at Trader Joe's and Other Retailers Recalled Due to Possible Bone Fragments
frozen spinach vegetables food
Lidl Branded Frozen Chopped Spinach Recalled Because of Listeria Risk
The Laundress Recall
The Laundress Cleaning Products Have Been Recalled Due to Safety Concerns
a plate of grilled salmon with pesto and vegetables
Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services
trader-joes-mistakes-GettyImages-1439507504
15 Trader Joe's Shopping Mistakes You Should Avoid at All Costs
nestle-recalls-stuffed-chocolate-chip-cookie-dough-realsimple-GettyImages-471452255
Nestle Recalls Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Nationwide Due to Plastic Pieces
ice-cream-recall
Two of the Best Ben & Jerry's Flavors Have Been Recalled Due to Nut Labeling Issues
best termite control companies
5 Termite Control Companies That Can Help Protect Against Further Damage
Basket of fruit, pints of ice cream, brownies, and a box of chocolates all sitting on a table
The 10 Best Gift Baskets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed