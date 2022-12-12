Shopping These Shopper-Loved Wireless Earbuds Make for a Great Last-Minute Gift—and They’re on Sale for Up to 54% Off They’ll arrive before Christmas. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 07:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Last-minute gifts that are sentimental and functional are hidden gems. And finding gifts at an affordable price is even more challenging. If there’s still someone on your list you need to shop for or you want to treat yourself to a new piece of tech this gifting season, we’ve found the ultimate gift for anyone on your list. Amazon currently has a deal on highly-rated earbuds starting at $18—and they’ll arrive in time for Christmas. The Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds usually go for $40 but are currently on sale for up to 54 percent off with a coupon. The sleek buds come with a small charging case and have playtime that lasts up to 10 hours. Of course listening to music and audio are the earbuds’ main purpose, and as such they have deep bass, a mellow mid-range, and clear treble. With a built-in microphone, you can take calls on the go. Amazon To buy: From $18 with coupon (was from $40); amazon.com. With nearly 220,000 five-star ratings, the earbuds are praised for their sound quality, noise cancellation, and ease of use. One reviewer who has four pairs of headphones said the Tozo T10 “doesn't lack in audio quality compared to them,” and the bass isn’t “too punchy.” Available in five different colors—black, white, blue, gray, and khaki—the small earbuds will blend well into any personal style. The buds not only fit a wide array of personal preferences, but also ear sizes. As anyone with small ears knows, it can be a struggle to find earbuds that fit and stay in your ears. The Tozo T10 comes with different sizes of silicone ear tips ranging from small to large, fitting most ears. The ergonomic design of the earbuds helps with comfortable wear as they’re designed to fit with the inner contour of your ear, hugging your ears instead of sticking out. Amazon To buy: From $18 with coupon (was from $40); amazon.com. Commenting on the wearability of the Tozo T10, another reviewer wrote that they love how “it has different-sized earbud pieces for comfort and fit. It can fit my husband's large ears and my small ones with a change of earbud pads.” Waterproof for up to 1 meter deep and for up to 30 minutes, the earbuds certainly won’t be affected by a bit of rain or sweat. With Bluetooth capability, the T10s only require one step to pair to your smart device before you can enjoy high-quality sound. Available in time for Christmas, give the gift of great sound for up to 54 percent off with a coupon applied at checkout. Get the Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds on Amazon starting at $18. More Must-Shop Deals Upgrade Your Parka This Holiday Season With These Warm and Cozy Picks Up to 73% Off Target Keeps Price-Dropping This Popular KitchenAid Mixer—Don’t Miss Your Chance to Get It for $200 Less Our Editors and 19,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree: Burt's Bees' Hand Cream Revitalizes Dry Skin Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit