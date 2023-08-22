Tower 28 Launched Its First Sensitive Skin-Friendly Concealer, and It Hides My Dark Circles in Just One Swipe

Over the years, my dark circles have become permanent, and the occasional blemish loves to plague my face at the worst times. That's why I've come to depend on my collection of concealers in order to make my skin look even and flawless with minimal effort, and Tower 28's new Swipe Serum Concealer deserves some attention on this front. The skincare-infused formula blends hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica leaf extract, and pigment wrapped in lysine (an amino acid) to impart a weightless, serum-like effect that fluidly masks imperfections while hydrating and calming sensitive skin—and it comes in 20 super flexible shades.

The key to this comfy formula is its smooth texture. "We've just been really thoughtful from an ingredient perspective," Tower 28 founder Amy Liu tells Real Simple. When creating the Swipe Serum Concealer, Liu says she was adamant about delivering an easy-to-use yet high-performance formula with skin-like results. And after receiving a free sample to test ahead of the launch, I instantly fell in love with the silky tint, which camouflaged my dark circles with a single swipe—and a little product goes a long way.

Tower 28

According to celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty, who helped develop the $22 concealer, the range is "meant to be stretchy." She explains that you can mix it into your foundation or skin tint to achieve your perfect match, which I can attest to. I've used the concealer shade "DTLA" to help lighten my deeper shade of "Point Dume" from the SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen line several times to suit my current complexion.

Bhatty also highlights the numerous ways you can use the concealer, from smoothing it over larger areas to targeting blemishes with the sharp applicator. There's also no wrong way to blend it; while I prefer a wet sponge, Bhatty recommends using your fingertips for light coverage or a brush for an airbrushed effect. "They're great for highlighting as well as contouring, and you can make them super opaque," she affirms.

Whether I dab it over breakouts, use it to brighten my under eyes, or mix it with my other complexion products, it's safe to say the Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer is a versatile option worth trying. Get it for $22 at Tower 28.

And if you’re looking for more recommendations, I've included a few more of my recent favorite lightweight, hydrating concealer formulas below.

