Style Makeup Tower 28 Launched Its First Sensitive Skin-Friendly Concealer, and It Hides My Dark Circles in Just One Swipe The super flexible formula has no limits. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 01:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Over the years, my dark circles have become permanent, and the occasional blemish loves to plague my face at the worst times. That's why I've come to depend on my collection of concealers in order to make my skin look even and flawless with minimal effort, and Tower 28's new Swipe Serum Concealer deserves some attention on this front. The skincare-infused formula blends hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica leaf extract, and pigment wrapped in lysine (an amino acid) to impart a weightless, serum-like effect that fluidly masks imperfections while hydrating and calming sensitive skin—and it comes in 20 super flexible shades. The key to this comfy formula is its smooth texture. "We've just been really thoughtful from an ingredient perspective," Tower 28 founder Amy Liu tells Real Simple. When creating the Swipe Serum Concealer, Liu says she was adamant about delivering an easy-to-use yet high-performance formula with skin-like results. And after receiving a free sample to test ahead of the launch, I instantly fell in love with the silky tint, which camouflaged my dark circles with a single swipe—and a little product goes a long way. Tower 28 Buy on Tower28beauty.com $22 According to celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty, who helped develop the $22 concealer, the range is "meant to be stretchy." She explains that you can mix it into your foundation or skin tint to achieve your perfect match, which I can attest to. I've used the concealer shade "DTLA" to help lighten my deeper shade of "Point Dume" from the SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen line several times to suit my current complexion. Say Hello to Budge-Proof Color With Caliray's Buzzy New Multi-Use Lip and Cheek Stain Bhatty also highlights the numerous ways you can use the concealer, from smoothing it over larger areas to targeting blemishes with the sharp applicator. There's also no wrong way to blend it; while I prefer a wet sponge, Bhatty recommends using your fingertips for light coverage or a brush for an airbrushed effect. "They're great for highlighting as well as contouring, and you can make them super opaque," she affirms. Whether I dab it over breakouts, use it to brighten my under eyes, or mix it with my other complexion products, it's safe to say the Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer is a versatile option worth trying. Get it for $22 at Tower 28. And if you’re looking for more recommendations, I've included a few more of my recent favorite lightweight, hydrating concealer formulas below. Kulfi Beauty Main Match Concealer Kulfi Buy on Kulfibeauty.com $26 E.L.F. Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer e.l.f Buy on Elfcosmetics.com $7 Alleyoop Game Face Second Skin Concealer Alleyoop Buy on Meetalleyoop.com $25 NYX Cosmetics Bare With Me Concealer Serum Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $10 Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 $9 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Lazy Susan Saved My Messy Pantry—and It's Under $10 on Amazon I Can Finally See in My Cabinets Thanks to This Set of $13 Stick-On Puck Lights From Amazon This Under-Cabinet Light Bar Is the Solution to Dim and Dark Kitchens