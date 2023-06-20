Style Skincare Tower 28 Just Added a New Moisturizing Cream to Its Sensitive Skin-Friendly SOS Collection Shoppers say that the SOS products “immediately calm” their skin. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 20, 2023 06:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington If you’re a fan of clean beauty, there’s a new product that you need to check out. Tower 28 just launched a new daily moisturizer for sensitive skin: SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream. It’s the newest addition to the SOS collection—a simple skincare routine designed to calm irritated skin with gentle yet effective formulas. The collection also includes the fan-favorite SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray and the SOS Intensive Rescue Serum. The new cream contains four types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin, ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier, and allantoin to soothe and reduce irritation. The moisturizer absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy or sticky feel to your skin. Plus, it’s non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog pores) and alcohol- and fragrance-free. Tower28 To buy: $24; tower28beauty.com. The formula is intended to help repair flare-ups on sensitive skin, but it’s safe to use on all skin types. It’s especially effective for calming skin that’s irritated from other skin or beauty products. The cream reduces redness and improves skin texture, making it ideal for shoppers who suffer from eczema, rosacea, or acne. In fact, the SOS collection has received the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. Streamline Your Summer Skincare Routine With Versed’s New Product That Doubles as a Lotion and Sunscreen The SOS collection features hypochlorous acid, a substance that’s naturally found in your skin, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Shoppers say that the SOS serum “immediately calms” painful breakouts and helps them heal more quickly. One reviewer commented that after using it for one week, the serum significantly reduced the “redness, swelling, and pain” from cystic acne. For super calm and healthy skin, add the water-gel serum and toner spray to your skincare routine along with the new cream. The SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream comes just in time to heal dry, irritated skin from the summer sun. Shop it now from Tower 28 for $24. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Body Lotion Has 'Taken Their Skin Back 10 Years' Shoppers Are Calling This Neck-Tightening Cream Their Desert Island Must-Have—and It's on Sale This Summer Midi Dress Is ‘Buttery Soft, Curve-Hugging Perfection,’ and It’s Just $20 at Target