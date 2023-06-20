Tower 28 Just Added a New Moisturizing Cream to Its Sensitive Skin-Friendly SOS Collection

Shoppers say that the SOS products “immediately calm” their skin.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Published on June 20, 2023

Tower 28 new cream launch Tout
If you’re a fan of clean beauty, there’s a new product that you need to check out. Tower 28 just launched a new daily moisturizer for sensitive skin: SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream. It’s the newest addition to the SOS collection—a simple skincare routine designed to calm irritated skin with gentle yet effective formulas. The collection also includes the fan-favorite SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray and the SOS Intensive Rescue Serum.

The new cream contains four types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin, ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier, and allantoin to soothe and reduce irritation. The moisturizer absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy or sticky feel to your skin. Plus, it’s non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog pores) and alcohol- and fragrance-free.

Tower28 SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream

Tower28

To buy: $24; tower28beauty.com.

The formula is intended to help repair flare-ups on sensitive skin, but it’s safe to use on all skin types. It’s especially effective for calming skin that’s irritated from other skin or beauty products. The cream reduces redness and improves skin texture, making it ideal for shoppers who suffer from eczema, rosacea, or acne. In fact, the SOS collection has received the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance.

The SOS collection features hypochlorous acid, a substance that’s naturally found in your skin, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Shoppers say that the SOS serum “immediately calms” painful breakouts and helps them heal more quickly. One reviewer commented that after using it for one week, the serum significantly reduced the “redness, swelling, and pain” from cystic acne. For super calm and healthy skin, add the water-gel serum and toner spray to your skincare routine along with the new cream. 

The SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream comes just in time to heal dry, irritated skin from the summer sun. Shop it now from Tower 28 for $24.

