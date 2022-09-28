Tower 28’s First-Ever Mascara With an 11,000-Person Waitlist Gave Me the Long, Curly Lashes I’ve Always Wanted

As a clean makeup enthusiast, I can honestly say that finding natural formulas that fit my needs is much easier now than it was even a few years ago. While there's still no definite way for the FDA to regulate what really constitutes "clean" in the beauty world, we look to brands' transparency practices to steer us in the right direction. Tower 28 is among the leading beauty brands that simplify shopping for clean, vegan beauty products for sensitive skin.

It's no secret that great mascaras have come and gone, but clean formulas have left a lot to be desired in the past, especially when it comes to pigment, length, volume, and being long-lasting. Finding a clean mascara that can hold its own against traditional formulas can seem nearly impossible. It's no wonder the first-ever mascara from Tower 28 made waves (pun intended) after three years of research and 88 prototypes—it even racked up an 11,000-person waitlist. Two essential factors set the MakeWaves Lengthening and Curling Mascara apart from the rest: its innovative wand and clean formulation. So, when I was sent a sample of the new MakeWaves mascara to test, I was eager to see whether or not it lived up to the hype.

Using Aquaflex Technology, which is commonly found in hair products to maintain styles, the mascara helps your lashes keep their curl without weighing them down. It features a dual-sided brush for building volume and longer bristles for lengthening and defining lashes. It's also infused with vitamin B5, which reduces irritation and softens lashes, as well as castor oil, which moisturizes and thickens.

My natural lashes are fine, sparse, and naturally point downward, plus my eyes are very sensitive, so finding a mascara that holds a curl all day without irritation has always been a priority for me. After trying the mascara on its own, I realized I was no longer reliant on my lash curler. Once I swiped on the product, I noticed how the flexible wand helped me get into tight corners to coat my baby lashes without any trouble, and how it gave my lashes a natural lift without any prep work needed. The length and definition of my lashes immediately stood out, and I found the volume very subtle, even after a few swipes—it's undoubtedly a buildable formula with no clumping, though.

I somehow always forget that I'm wearing eye makeup and tend to rub my eyes, but I was pleasantly surprised to discover how the water-resistant mascara didn't flake or smudge, no matter how many times I touched my eyes. I had no issues removing it with a little cleansing balm, even though it's a long-lasting formula. The MakeWaves mascara is a stellar option for those that want to lengthen and define their lashes, but if you’re looking for plush volume, it might not be for you.

Those with sensitive eyes looking for natural volume and length will love the Tower 28 MakeWaves Lengthening and Curling Mascara. It’s well worth the $20.

