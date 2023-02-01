Tower 28's Just-Dropped, Vegan Tinted Lip Balm Will Make You Ditch Your Winter Lipsticks

Give your makeup bag a spring beauty refresh.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on February 1, 2023 09:00PM EST

JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

I always love a nice bold lipstick, but some days I just want something with a subtle splash of moisturizing color. I've always been picky with my tinted lip balms: It can't just sit on my mouth. It needs to be as comfortable as it is hydrating, which is why I've come to appreciate Tower 28's new JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm.

Following in the footsteps of the vegan, AAPI-owned brand's viral ShineOn Lip Jelly glosses, the JuiceBalms are a refreshing kick of color for your lips. They are boosted with nourishing food-grade ingredients like mango seed oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, and vitamin E, which boast antioxidants and fatty acids that hydrate while protecting your pout from free radical damage. Tower 28 is also known for crafting formulas designed to play nicely with sensitive skin and steering clear of potentially irritating ingredients like SLS, mineral oils, parabens, essential oils, petroleum, and PEGs. 

JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm

Tower 28

To buy: $16; tower28beauty.com and sephora.com.

The new JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balms come in four juicy shades: coral Squeeze, berry Drink, sheer pink Shake, and sheer nude Mix. I received the creamy Mix shade to test, and it quickly became one of those everyday products that tag along in my purse for on-the-go application.

The JuiceBalm took me back to the days when I was obsessed with my Revlon Balm Stains, except this formula feels so buttery smooth and gives my chapped and perpetually parched lips a dose of soothing moisture with a burst of your-lips-but-better color that I've been searching for. It never felt sticky or required tedious reapplication like other tinted balms I've tried.

Tower 28 continues to impress me with its gentle makeup and skincare lineup that never skimps on results. Give your makeup bag a winter-friendly upgrade with its JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm.

