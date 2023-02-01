Style Makeup Tower 28's Just-Dropped, Vegan Tinted Lip Balm Will Make You Ditch Your Winter Lipsticks Give your makeup bag a spring beauty refresh. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 09:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland I always love a nice bold lipstick, but some days I just want something with a subtle splash of moisturizing color. I've always been picky with my tinted lip balms: It can't just sit on my mouth. It needs to be as comfortable as it is hydrating, which is why I've come to appreciate Tower 28's new JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm. Following in the footsteps of the vegan, AAPI-owned brand's viral ShineOn Lip Jelly glosses, the JuiceBalms are a refreshing kick of color for your lips. They are boosted with nourishing food-grade ingredients like mango seed oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, and vitamin E, which boast antioxidants and fatty acids that hydrate while protecting your pout from free radical damage. Tower 28 is also known for crafting formulas designed to play nicely with sensitive skin and steering clear of potentially irritating ingredients like SLS, mineral oils, parabens, essential oils, petroleum, and PEGs. Tower 28 To buy: $16; tower28beauty.com and sephora.com. The new JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balms come in four juicy shades: coral Squeeze, berry Drink, sheer pink Shake, and sheer nude Mix. I received the creamy Mix shade to test, and it quickly became one of those everyday products that tag along in my purse for on-the-go application. This $20 Hydrating Serum Made My Flaky Winter Skin a Thing of the Past The JuiceBalm took me back to the days when I was obsessed with my Revlon Balm Stains, except this formula feels so buttery smooth and gives my chapped and perpetually parched lips a dose of soothing moisture with a burst of your-lips-but-better color that I've been searching for. It never felt sticky or required tedious reapplication like other tinted balms I've tried. Tower 28 continues to impress me with its gentle makeup and skincare lineup that never skimps on results. Give your makeup bag a winter-friendly upgrade with its JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm. More Must-Shop Deals This New Minimalist Powder Bronzer Gives My Pale Winter Complexion the Perfect Dose of Warmth Shop Internet-Famous Puffer Jackets, Glass Tumblers, Fanny Packs, and More at Amazon—All for Under $50 I Just Bought This Midi-Length Cocktail Dress for a Spring Wedding—and I Can’t Believe It’s Only $50 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit