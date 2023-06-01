I Tried the Hand Sanitizer That’s Been All Over TikTok, and It Leaves My Hands Feeling Smooth for Hours

And it doesn’t leave residue, too.

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Published on June 1, 2023 06:00PM EDT

Touchland Hand Sanitizer Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

One thing the pandemic has taught me was that I should keep my hands clean at all times. Keeping up with hygiene and preventing illness requires a bit of lathering up every day. Since I'm constantly on the move, I've been using hand sanitizer gels excessively, which, admittedly, causes dry hands.

From classic Purell to organic hand sanitizers, I've tried many formulas over the years and disliked most of them due to their strong alcoholic smells, sticky texture, or drying results when used frequently. A friend of mine gave me a spritz of Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizers one day, and I’ll never go back. 

Touchland Power Mist Wild Watermelon

Ulta

To buy: $10; ulta.com.

The hand sanitizer’s hashtag has millions of views on TikTok from people who use the funky bottle, but you can find it in Ulta's beauty section. I love that it looks like perfume at first glance, with its varying colors and scents, but it's actually an antibacterial product. 

Despite its small size, the Touchland hand sanitizer is powerful. The sanitizing liquid of each bottle is 70 percent ethyl alcohol by volume and contains vegan ingredients. Other beneficial ingredients include aloe vera and lemon oil, which protect your skin without drying it out. Even though the spray kills 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria, it won't leave your hands feeling sticky or smelly. 

Touchland Power Mist Pure Lavender

Ulta

To buy: $10; ulta.com.

Over the course of three months, I used it to commute to work and attend events. As opposed to traditional pump sanitizers that are goopy, slippery, and difficult to use, Touchland’s Power Mist delivers satisfying spritzes. In addition, its small size minimizes spill risk. There are 500 sprays per bottle; however, some reviewers claim it takes three to five sprays to coat your hands. Whenever you need that feeling of freshly washed hands, spray some product on your hands and rub it in. It feels like a liquid rather than a gel when you spray it finely. Bonus: Touchland is free of the icky alcohol scent that traditional sanitizers leave behind. 

Touchland's Pure Lavender caught my attention because I'm a lavender connoisseur. It’s an adorable dispenser with a pale purple color that shows off the formula's delicate color. I can only describe the scent as heavenly because it's light, yet has a hint of refreshing lavender. After using it,  my hands are refreshed and clean without feeling stripped and dry, so I don't need to use hand lotion when I'm out. 

Touchland Power Mist Smiley x Touchland Mango Passion

Ulta

To buy: $10; ulta.com.

In addition to Pure Lavender, the Mango Passion adds a blend of fresh mango, passion fruit, and peaches to my hands, which reminds me of tropical summer vacation. There are hand sanitizers that come in a plethora of fresh scents to match your vibe. From Pure Lavender—with notes of eucalyptus and vanilla—to Rosewater, complete with rose petals and lychee, there are 10 scents total to choose from. 

I never thought a hand sanitizer could bring such joy, but here I am with my squeaky clean and hydrated hands. I urge you to try Touchland, once you try it, it’ll be hard not to  become a hand-sanitizer snob.

