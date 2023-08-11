Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Mattress Topper Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’—and It’s 69% Off

A mattress can be a big investment, so if you end up not loving your mattress, or growing to crave different features from it—see: back pain relief—the thought of replacing it can be overwhelming. Instead, consider adding a mattress topper, which can personalize your sleep without requiring a whole new setup, and can allow you to adjust your softness, firmness, height, and more to your preferences as they change. As for which one to try first, shoppers rave about the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad—and it’s 69 percent off for a limited time with an on-page coupon.

Amazon

Available in sizes from a twin to a California king, (and even an RV king for those beefing up any campers or trailers) the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad is a 2-inch thick pad made of virgin microfiber which uses 3D velvet instead of padding to disperse body pressure and prevent sagging. Made from breathable materials that increase circulation and airflow through the mattress pad, this topper is engineered to help regulate your body temperature no matter the time of year. Oh, and did we mention it’s even machine washable?

Shoppers praise its fluffy feel and ease of use. “This has upgraded the feeling of my mattress,” one buyer wrote in an Amazon review. “It’s like sleeping on a cloud and I’m sleeping more through the night. Waking up has been different these days and in a good way.” Whether you’re shopping a twin XL size for a fresh dorm room, or looking to tweak your longtime bedding setup for new sleep needs, the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad is a popular pick at the retailer.

Shop the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad at Amazon while it’s a whopping 69 percent off with the on-page coupon. Or shop more mattress topper deals to find your ideal comfort level.

