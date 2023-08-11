Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Mattress Topper Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’—and It’s 69% Off Get it for only $25. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2023 06:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon A mattress can be a big investment, so if you end up not loving your mattress, or growing to crave different features from it—see: back pain relief—the thought of replacing it can be overwhelming. Instead, consider adding a mattress topper, which can personalize your sleep without requiring a whole new setup, and can allow you to adjust your softness, firmness, height, and more to your preferences as they change. As for which one to try first, shoppers rave about the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad—and it’s 69 percent off for a limited time with an on-page coupon. Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $25 Available in sizes from a twin to a California king, (and even an RV king for those beefing up any campers or trailers) the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad is a 2-inch thick pad made of virgin microfiber which uses 3D velvet instead of padding to disperse body pressure and prevent sagging. Made from breathable materials that increase circulation and airflow through the mattress pad, this topper is engineered to help regulate your body temperature no matter the time of year. Oh, and did we mention it’s even machine washable? Shoppers praise its fluffy feel and ease of use. “This has upgraded the feeling of my mattress,” one buyer wrote in an Amazon review. “It’s like sleeping on a cloud and I’m sleeping more through the night. Waking up has been different these days and in a good way.” Whether you’re shopping a twin XL size for a fresh dorm room, or looking to tweak your longtime bedding setup for new sleep needs, the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad is a popular pick at the retailer. Shop the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad at Amazon while it’s a whopping 69 percent off with the on-page coupon. Or shop more mattress topper deals to find your ideal comfort level. Hyelory Extra Thick Cooling Mattress Pad Cover Amazon Buy on Amazon $69 $42 Easeland Mattress Pad Pillow Cover Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 Nestl Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon Buy on Amazon $91 $62 Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $28 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Ban.do's Warehouse Sale Includes Colorful Homewares, Dresses, Back to School Gear, and More for Up to 83% Off Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon Amazon Revealed It’s Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now