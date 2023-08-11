Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Mattress Topper Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’—and It’s 69% Off

Get it for only $25.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens.
Published on August 11, 2023 06:00PM EDT

Amazon TopTopper Mattress Topper Tout
A mattress can be a big investment, so if you end up not loving your mattress, or growing to crave different features from it—see: back pain relief—the thought of replacing it can be overwhelming. Instead, consider adding a mattress topper, which can personalize your sleep without requiring a whole new setup, and can allow you to adjust your softness, firmness, height, and more to your preferences as they change. As for which one to try first, shoppers rave about the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad—and it’s 69 percent off for a limited time with an on-page coupon.

Amazon TopTopper Mattress Topper Queen Size, Cooling Mattress Pad Cover for Hot Sleepers, Extra Thick 5D Snow Down Alternative Overfilled Plush Pillow Top with 8-21 Inch Deep Pocket

Available in sizes from a twin to a California king, (and even an RV king for those beefing up any campers or trailers) the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad is a 2-inch thick pad made of virgin microfiber which uses 3D velvet instead of padding to disperse body pressure and prevent sagging. Made from breathable materials that increase circulation and airflow through the mattress pad, this topper is engineered to help regulate your body temperature no matter the time of year. Oh, and did we mention it’s even machine washable?

Shoppers praise its fluffy feel and ease of use. “This has upgraded the feeling of my mattress,” one buyer wrote in an Amazon review. “It’s like sleeping on a cloud and I’m sleeping more through the night. Waking up has been different these days and in a good way.” Whether you’re shopping a twin XL size for a fresh dorm room, or looking to tweak your longtime bedding setup for new sleep needs, the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad is a popular pick at the retailer.

Shop the TopTopper Cooling Down Pillow Mattress Pad at Amazon while it’s a whopping 69 percent off with the on-page coupon. Or shop more mattress topper deals to find your ideal comfort level.

Hyelory Extra Thick Cooling Mattress Pad Cover

Amazon HYLEORY Queen Size Mattress Topper for Back Pain, Extra Thick Cooling Mattress Pad Cover, Down Alternative Overfilled Plush Pillow Top with 8-21 Inch Deep Pocket

Easeland Mattress Pad Pillow Cover 

Amazon EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow Cover Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector Cotton Top 8-21" Deep Pocket Cooling Mattress Topper

Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon Linenspa 2 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Gel Infused Full Mattress Topper

Nestl Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon Nestl Mattress Topper, Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Ventilated Design Mattress Pad

Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad

Amazon MATBEBY Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Cooling Breathable Fluffy Soft Stretches up to 21 Inch Deep, Full Size, White, Mattress Topper Mattress Protector

