In college, I wholeheartedly stole the secret of what would quickly become my favorite eyeshadow palette from my roommate, whose makeup I admired when we were going out together. Since she clued me in on the Too Faced Natural Matte Palette, I’ve enjoyed four years of blissfully easy eye makeup looks, ranging from interview-appropriate naturals to party-ready smokiness.

Seeing this palette on sale during Amazon’s annual beauty sale, aka the Holiday Beauty Haul, sparked immediate joy, and as much as I wanted to keep the magic of my go-to Too Faced palette to myself so that I could stock up for the years ahead, I resisted the urge—this deal is too good not to share.

The palette contains nine stunning matte shades. Three come in 0.07 oz sizes—Heaven, Nude Goals, and Lace Teddy—intended to be the lighter base shades. Six more come in 0.03 oz sizes, a well-curated blend of browns, purples, and more reddish tones that intensify your look. In other words, get ready to smolder.

To buy: $32 (was $39); amazon.com.

I love this palette for being buildable. Each shade is creamy rather than powdery, so it doesn’t cake on, a quality which allows me to experiment far more than normal. Additionally, the palette has a mild vanilla scent, enough to be pleasant but not to overpower. As someone who prefers my makeup without any odor, the sweetness wasn’t noticeable enough for me to register it until another friend who used the palette mentioned it.

I love the sheer volume of combinations I can use from this palette. Normally, I find myself only using one or two eyeshadows total from other sets, but each of these shades ends up in one look or another. I prefer to have an instant, go-to look that works for any occasion, so I rarely switch up my eyeshadow. During the day, I’ll stick to the more casual shades while at night, I’ll veer darker by layering on the more reddish and purple tones. The range of neutrals can take you from subtle to dramatic. And a secret if you’re hazel-eyed like I am: the Risky Biz shade is a warm plum that dials up the green in your eyes. I never loved my eye color much, but I do now that the Too Faced Natural Matte palette showcases its intensity.

Better yet, the palette is relatively small. Its portable, almost square case fits effortlessly into any bag. I’ve even stuck it into a crossbody for touch ups during formal events and still had room for keys, perfume, and more without looking bulky. Still, I’ve rarely needed to do touch ups; the color seemingly lasts all day, so I get great bang for my buck. While I’ve tried other palettes, this is the only one I come back to time and time again.

Act now to buy the Too Faced Natural Matte Palette while it’s only $32 as part of the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul.

