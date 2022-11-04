This Ultra-Giftable Eyeshadow Palette Has Been My Go-To for Years—and It’s on Sale

For the past several years, I’ve asked for the eyeshadow palette I use in every single look for Christmas. The Too Faced Natural Matte Palette makes an ideal stocking stuffer from Santa (or, um, my mother.) To her chagrin, my ideal gift is one that’s functional, that I use everyday. I love being able to remember the giver each time I use something, and in this case, I flash back to my mama every time I do my makeup.

The palette contains a delightful combination of nine versatile shades, ranging from work-appropriate neutrals to event-ready sultriness. Nine striking matte shades make up the palette. Three lighter base shades come in 0.07 oz sizes—Heaven, Nude Goals, and Lace Teddy. Six darker shades come in 0.03 oz sizes, a thoughtful blend of browns, purples, and more reddish tones that dial up your look.

Each shade has a creamy quality that allows it to avoid cakiness, which allows me to build more than normal and experiment across the palette. That hydration comes from its nourishing coconut butter-infused formula, which gives each shade a rich, lasting color payoff.

I tend to use the more natural, lighter shades during the day, then layer on the reds and purples at night when I want to go a little sexier. While I normally prefer my makeup without odor, the slight vanilla scent of the palette is subtle enough to be pleasant and not overpowering. I hadn’t even registered the notes until a friend who also uses the palette pointed it out.

With most other eyeshadow sets, I use one or two eyeshadows until they’re empty, finding myself with a massive palette I never touch again. In the Too Faced Natural Matte Palette, each of the nine shades ends up in one look or another. While I rarely switch up my daily eyeshadow—it’s classic to have a signature style, right?—this palette makes me want to play around more. It pushes the boundaries of my own beauty practice, allowing me to discover new color combinations that emphasize different qualities of my eyes. For example, a secret for my hazel-eyed people out there: Using the Risky Biz shade, a warm plum, makes your eyes significantly greener. While I always thought my eye color was boring, now I love its intensity when I use these shadows.

As my mother has proven over the years, the palette itself fits in a stocking without an obvious shape, although I’ve always been thrilled to discover it at the bottom. This means it’s also small enough to fit in a crossbody bag, which I love for events and occasions in which I’d like some subtle touch ups. During formalities, I’ve still had room for perfume, keys, and other items without becoming bulky. While I pack away my palette just in case, I can count on one hand the amount of times—over the past few years—that I’ve actually needed to adjust my eye makeup. The color seemingly lasts all day, so the value is incredible.

The palette definitely makes a considerate gift. It’s useful and practical, but also playful. It can be combined with other beauty products, or stand alone as something the recipient may use everyday. Act now to buy the Too Faced Natural Matte Palette now while it’s 15% off at Macy’s with the code FRIEND before it sells out, as it’s done in previous years.

