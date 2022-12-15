Style Clothing Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About These Flattering Wide Leg Trousers That 'Feel like Lounge Pants' Your new workwear (and holiday party) go-to is waiting in the wings. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 11:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon If you’re gearing up for party season, chances are you’ve probably hit a wall that we all eventually encounter: So many clothes, and yet nothing to wear. High-waisted, wide-legged bottoms are having a resurgence this season, so consider this your invitation to round out your winter wardrobe with a timeless piece you can dress up or down. The search for the perfect pull-on trouser is a difficult undertaking, but thanks to some influence from TikTok, Amazon shoppers have confirmed that they found a flattering pair in the Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers. The best-selling casual pants are available in short and regular lengths (goodbye puddling pant legs) from sizes XS to 2X, with buyers reporting that they fit “as if tailored” to them. With 32 neutral and bold sought-after winter shades, you’ll want to make sure you have room in your closet for multiple pairs. Some options are currently on sale, starting at $33, and will arrive before Christmas—just in time for the festivities. amazon To buy: from $33 (was from $39); amazon.com. One reviewer who had difficulty finding similar styles to suit her 4'11" frame was relieved to find they fit perfectly "without needing to hem" them. "I was so happy the waist and length were perfect," echoed another skeptical shopper faced with the same sizing issue. RELATED: 15 Stylish Jackets and Sweaters That Will Replace Your Go-To Hoodie Stat—Starting at $28 The flowy silhouette works with your core wardrobe, whether you’re sporting them for a leisurely weekend or office party—they’ll provide a nice contrast to your sparkly partywear. A third customer raved that they “feel like lounge pants while still looking classy,” adding that the polyester medium-weight fabric is “silky soft,” in sync with the cozy winter vibes you might be seeking. Give your cozy winter aesthetic a boost with the office-approved (and holiday party-ready), under-$40 Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Trousers. More Must-Shop Deals Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List Upgrade Your Parka This Holiday Season With These Warm and Cozy Picks Up to 73% Off Macy's Dropped New Deals on Designer Party Dresses Fit for Holiday Gatherings, and Our Faves Are Under $100 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit