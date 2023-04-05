These Supportive Bras and Soft Leggings Keep Me Comfy All Day, and They’re Up to 87% Off

When it comes to my fashion choices, I have one motto and I’m sticking to it: Comfort over all else. Whether I’m choosing my workwear, a date night look, or everyday outfit, I don’t feel good unless my clothes feel good. But this rule of thumb is especially important when I’m being active, which includes everything from exercising and wrangling my kids to getting errands done and cleaning up around the house.

Admittedly, I have a love-hate relationship with staying active. On the one hand, I always get a boost of energy post-workout, but on the other hand, making time for said workout in between every other aspect of my life is a constant struggle. When I do, I prioritize dressing myself in flexible, breathable fabrics that have a second-skin feel. So, when I recently had the chance to try out activewear from TomboyX, I couldn’t wait to get my hands—and legs and torso—on the brand.

That’s especially true after reading the brand’s many rave reviews from shoppers who say its pieces are “extremely comfortable” and great for everything from high-impact cardio to lounging on the couch. And right now, everything is up to 87 percent off. The only thing you need to do to see your discount is add your favorite sports bras, tops, and leggings to your cart.

I’ve put my body through a lot—three kids, weight gain, weight loss—and appreciate TomboyX’s mission to provide options that all bodies feel comfortable in. To start, I slipped on the brand’s Backpack Medium Impact Bra for a fitness class, which provided me with the support of a sports bra, while offering enough coverage that I felt confident wearing it solo with leggings (but more on those in a bit). Unlike so many sports bras that take ninja-style moves to put on and take off, this option slipped on fairly easily. It has a snug fit without feeling overly restrictive, and the wide band around the torso helps the bra stay put.

Full disclosure, but I can sweat big-time when I’m running around, so I appreciated the bra’s open racerback design and mesh lining that offer breathability, and I like that it’s an impact sports bra, so it firmly held me in place even with regular bouncing movements. But one of the bra’s most unique features is its hidden, built-in pocket that can conveniently hold small items like your keys, money, or even your phone. And because of its moisture-wicking fabric, I was able to keep it on throughout the day.

I paired the bra-meets-cropped tank with TomboyX’s Spark Bike Shorts. I’m a big fan of bike shorts for everyday wear in the summer, and was excited to add these to my pre-existing collection. The shorts already won me over with two deep side panel pockets and a back zip pocket in the center of the waistband, all of which allowed me to leave my house hands- and purse-free. Aside from being handy (and trendy), the shorts are equally cozy. The wide front panel was snug and comfortably covered my belly area, and they didn’t ride up (or roll down) while I was moving around. The fabric is also silky smooth, and contains plenty of stretch to move with me.

The bike shorts were ideal for a workout session, but since I live in the northeast, they’re not quite weather-appropriate yet. For everyday use now and into the warmer months, I opted for The Only 7/8 Legging LC which are currently double discounted by 87 percent off and just $22. These full-length leggings are available in four colors and come with the same smoothing wide panel as the shorts, plus the side pockets and zippered rear pocket, too. Also like the bike shorts, they’re designed with an anti-bacterial, anti-odor fabric so you can sweat without worry. The leggings stayed put around my waist without sliding down no matter what I was doing—a feature most of my other leggings totally lack.

While you’re adding these TomboyX must-haves to your cart, don’t overlook the brand’s comfortable underwear. They come in a variety of designs including bikini and tucking bikini (think: a wider crotch area with more coverage). The tucking style is made with an odor resistant, moisture-wicking treatment so you can stay comfortable and fresh-feeling all day.

Find size-inclusive TomboyX styles from XS to 6X, and equip the activewear section of your closet with ultra comfy clothes to take you through spring, summer, and beyond.

