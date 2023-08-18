There's Still Time to Try Out the TikTok-Viral Tomato Girl Fashion Trend Before Summer Ends

Dress like you're spending your summer on the Mediterranean.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Tomato Girl Trend Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

There’s another viral fashion trend to put on your radar: tomato girl summer. No, you don’t actually have to dress in head to toe red—the style is much more subtle. It’s inspired by long summer days in the Mediterranean and includes breezy dresses, linen pants, summery hues, and a fruit or vegetable print thrown in here and there. The lightweight and flowy fabrics will help you stay cool during the last hot days of the season, and as a bonus, you’ll feel like you’re sipping Aperol spritzes on the Italian coast, even if you’re just headed to the office. 

Pair this puff-sleeve top with this cream satin column skirt and braided slide sandals for an effortlessly stylish outfit. Don’t forget to add some fun accessories, like this striped straw purse that’s currently 60 percent off. And while the trend screams warm weather, you can easily transition it for cooler temps in the fall with a jean jacket and boots, too. Find more of our on-trend tomato girl picks below.

Tomato Girl Style Clothing and Accessories

The Drop Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Amazon

Throw on this smocked dress for an outdoor brunch or dinner. The midi dress has a ruffled hem and straps with functional side pockets to carry your essentials. One shopper said, “I've dressed this up with heels for a baby shower and down with white sneakers for a garden walk work event, and I've gotten so many compliments each time I wear it.”

Madewell V-Neck Button-Front Mini Dress

Madewell V-Neck Button-Front Mini Dress

Madewell

This V-neck mini dress features buttons down the front with a tie in back to cinch your waist. The ruched puff sleeves add a cute and feminine touch, and the light green floral print is perfect for summer, but it can easily be styled with a jacket or cardigan for fall, too. Plus, it’s on sale for 36 percent off right now.

Abercrombie and Fitch Puff-Sleeve Shine Cotton Squareneck Top

Abercrombie & Fitch Puff Sleeve Shine Cotton Squareneck Top

Abercrombie & Fitch

According to one reviewer, this top is the “perfect length” to tuck into mid- and high-rise pants. The shirt comes in solid white, black, and taupe, or you can choose from navy and brown/blue floral patterns. The bodice has corset-style seams with puff sleeves, a square neckline, and back smocking for a bit of stretch. Another customer called the blouse a “great all-occasion top.”

Terez TLC Y-Back Bralette in Lemon Spritz

Terez TLC Y-Back Bralette in Lemon Spritz

Terez

For a low-impact workout or running errands, try this adorable lemon print bralette that’s on major sale for 60 percent off right now. It has a scoop neck with spaghetti straps that form a Y shape in the back. The bra provides light support and is made of a soft polyester and spandex blend material. 

Check out even more styles to complete your tomato girl look below. 

Zesica Bohemian Strapless Maxi Dress

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless Off Shoulder Lace Trim Backless Flowy A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Summer Straps One Shoulder Pleated High Waist Casual Wide Leg Jumpsuit Romper with Pockets

Amazon

Btb Los Angeles Rose Stripe Straw Satchel

Nordstrom btb Los AngelesRose Stripe Straw Satchel

Nordstrom

Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Column Maxi Skirt in Cream

Satin Column Maxi Skirt

Abercrombie & Fitch

A New Day Lucy Braided Slide Sandals

Women's Lucy Braided Slide Sandals

Target

Terez Button Down in Lemon Spritz Patchwork

Terez Button Down in Lemon Spritz Patchwork

Terez

Madewell The Carley Wide-Leg Pant in Softdrape

The Carley Wide-Leg Pant in Softdrape

Madewell

J.Crew Made-in-Spain Espadrille Flats in Linen

J.Crew Made-in-Spain espadrille flats in linen

J.Crew

Lulus O'Ahu 2 Suede Espadrille Platforms

Lulus O'Ahu 2 Camel Brown Suede Espadrille Platforms

Lulus

Miuco Bamboo Handbag

Amazon Miuco Womens Bamboo Handbag Handmade Large Tote Bag Straw Beach Bags Beach Purse

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Fall organization essentials tout
These 10 Decluttering Must-Haves Make Getting Organized for Fall a Breeze—and They Start at $9
Pros Say You're Doing Laundry Wrong tout
8 Clever Products That Rectify 4 Common Laundry Mistakes, According to the Experts
Dorm Splurges Tout
7 Splurge-Worthy Dorm Room Upgrades You’ll Actually Use Every Day
Related Articles
Weekly Outlet Deals Tout
Score Up to 65% Off on Vera Bradley, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, and More in Amazon’s Outlet
Matching Sets For Summer
We Found the Prettiest Under-$50 Matching Sets to Solve Any Summer Style Rut in Amazon's Fashion Section
90s-preppy-fashion
‘90s Preppy Fashion Is Back—These Are the 9 Staples You Need In Your Wardrobe
cottagecore-summer-dress-LIESEL-DRESS_CERISE-PARIS-GINGHAM
13 Trendy Summer Sundresses That Will Fulfill Your Cottage-Core Dreams
DIY Halloween costumes, ideas for adults, kids, and toddlers - Little Miss Sunshine DIY costume tout
62 Super-Creative DIY Halloween Costumes Anyone Can Wear
Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
These 13 Dresses Are Just What You Need for All Your Fall Weddings, and They’re All Under $75
Macy's new private label tout
Macy’s Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20
Ban.do Warehouse Sale tout
Ban.do's Warehouse Sale Includes Colorful Homewares, Dresses, Back to School Gear, and More for Up to 83% Off
Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon
Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon
I'm a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer (New Fall Arrivals Roundup) Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These 12 Finds Are the Best From Target’s 500+ New Fall Arrivals
Target Hidden Dress Shop Tout
Target’s Secret Dress Shop Has ‘Soft and Incredibly Flattering’ Summer-to-Fall Styles That Start at Just $14
Dumpling Bags are the Lastest Viral Fashion Trend Tout
Dumpling Bags Are the Latest Viral Fashion Trend, and You Can Get the Look With These 10 Options From Amazon
Best Last Minute Deals from Nordstrom Tout
Nordstrom’s Massive Summer Sale Ends in 3 Days, but There's Still Time to Save on Brands Like Levi's and Spanx
Spanx new denim washes
PSA: Spanx Just Dropped 2 New Dark Denim Washes That Are Bound to Sell Out Quickly
This Unexpected Retailer Just Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Comfy Dresses, Bras, and LoungewearâUp to 54% Off Tout
This Unexpected Retailer Just Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Comfy Dresses, Bras, and Loungewear—Up to 74% Off
Amazon No Show Socks Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love That These No-Show Socks ‘Stay in Place,’ and You Can Get a 6-Pack for Just $11