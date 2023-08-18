There's Still Time to Try Out the TikTok-Viral Tomato Girl Fashion Trend Before Summer Ends

There’s another viral fashion trend to put on your radar: tomato girl summer. No, you don’t actually have to dress in head to toe red—the style is much more subtle. It’s inspired by long summer days in the Mediterranean and includes breezy dresses, linen pants, summery hues, and a fruit or vegetable print thrown in here and there. The lightweight and flowy fabrics will help you stay cool during the last hot days of the season, and as a bonus, you’ll feel like you’re sipping Aperol spritzes on the Italian coast, even if you’re just headed to the office.

Pair this puff-sleeve top with this cream satin column skirt and braided slide sandals for an effortlessly stylish outfit. Don’t forget to add some fun accessories, like this striped straw purse that’s currently 60 percent off. And while the trend screams warm weather, you can easily transition it for cooler temps in the fall with a jean jacket and boots, too. Find more of our on-trend tomato girl picks below.

Tomato Girl Style Clothing and Accessories

The Drop Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Amazon

Throw on this smocked dress for an outdoor brunch or dinner. The midi dress has a ruffled hem and straps with functional side pockets to carry your essentials. One shopper said, “I've dressed this up with heels for a baby shower and down with white sneakers for a garden walk work event, and I've gotten so many compliments each time I wear it.”

Madewell V-Neck Button-Front Mini Dress

Madewell

This V-neck mini dress features buttons down the front with a tie in back to cinch your waist. The ruched puff sleeves add a cute and feminine touch, and the light green floral print is perfect for summer, but it can easily be styled with a jacket or cardigan for fall, too. Plus, it’s on sale for 36 percent off right now.

Abercrombie and Fitch Puff-Sleeve Shine Cotton Squareneck Top

Abercrombie & Fitch

According to one reviewer, this top is the “perfect length” to tuck into mid- and high-rise pants. The shirt comes in solid white, black, and taupe, or you can choose from navy and brown/blue floral patterns. The bodice has corset-style seams with puff sleeves, a square neckline, and back smocking for a bit of stretch. Another customer called the blouse a “great all-occasion top.”

Terez TLC Y-Back Bralette in Lemon Spritz

Terez

For a low-impact workout or running errands, try this adorable lemon print bralette that’s on major sale for 60 percent off right now. It has a scoop neck with spaghetti straps that form a Y shape in the back. The bra provides light support and is made of a soft polyester and spandex blend material.

Check out even more styles to complete your tomato girl look below.

Zesica Bohemian Strapless Maxi Dress

Amazon

Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

Btb Los Angeles Rose Stripe Straw Satchel

Nordstrom

Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Column Maxi Skirt in Cream

Abercrombie & Fitch

A New Day Lucy Braided Slide Sandals

Target

Terez Button Down in Lemon Spritz Patchwork

Terez

Madewell The Carley Wide-Leg Pant in Softdrape

Madewell

J.Crew Made-in-Spain Espadrille Flats in Linen

J.Crew

Lulus O'Ahu 2 Suede Espadrille Platforms

Lulus

Miuco Bamboo Handbag