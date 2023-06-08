Shoppers Love This ‘Whisper-Quiet’ Air Purifier That Quickly Removes Pollen, Smoke, and Pet Dander

Whether you’re fighting against allergies or combatting poor air quality, a shopper-favorite air purifier is one of the most helpful gadgets to have in your home. And some of the best ones are portable, so you can easily move them as you migrate from room to room throughout your home. If you’re shopping for a new air purifier, customers say not to miss this model that’s quietly on sale for 40 percent off right now at Amazon.

The ToLife air purifier weighs just 3.4 pounds and measures 6.3 by 6.3 by 11 inches, but don’t let its small size fool you—according to the brand, the purifier filters the air five times per hour in rooms up to 215 square feet, and it removes up to 99.97 percent of pollutants like smoke, pollen, and dander from the air. Most impressively, it climbed onto the best-seller’s list in Amazon’s HEPA Filters Air Purifiers category, and shoppers say it works.

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $70); amazon.com.

“I recently purchased the ToLife Air Purifier for my bedroom, and I must say I am impressed with its performance,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The HEPA filter does an excellent job of removing dust, common allergens, and even pet dander from the air, making it easier to breathe and sleep.”

Not only does the air purifier include a HEPA air filter, but it also has plenty of other notable features. First, you can choose your ideal speed and timer settings, which allows you to program your air purifier to automatically turn off after two, four, six, eight, 10, or 12 hours. Plus, you can use the purifier’s touchscreen to turn on sleep mode, which the brand says “automatically” reduces the purifier’s noise to “near-silence” while still offering a level of white noise. Finally, you can move the device as needed thanks to the handle located on the top. In order to keep your purifier working well, plan to replace the filter at a minimum of every six months or whenever the red indicator appears.

“While [it’s] small, this purifier went to work fast. In no time, there was a noticeable improvement to the air quality,” said a shopper who noticed pet odor was “erased” quickly. Another shopper “highly recommends” the product and added, “The sleek design seamlessly blends with my decor, while the powerful purification effectively removes airborne particles. The whisper-quiet operation ensures a peaceful sleep, and the user-friendly controls make it easy to use.”

Your home is where you should feel your most comfortable, and ensuring the air you breathe is the best that it can be is important. So, invest in a ToLife air purifier while it’s on sale for $42 and start clearing all of the pollutants from your cozy sanctuary.