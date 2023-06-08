Shoppers Love This ‘Whisper-Quiet’ Air Purifier That Quickly Removes Pollen, Smoke, and Pet Dander

Scoop up the best-seller while it’s only $42.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ToLife Air Purifier Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Whether you’re fighting against allergies or combatting poor air quality, a shopper-favorite air purifier is one of the most helpful gadgets to have in your home. And some of the best ones are portable, so you can easily move them as you migrate from room to room throughout your home. If you’re shopping for a new air purifier, customers say not to miss this model that’s quietly on sale for 40 percent off right now at Amazon.

The ToLife air purifier weighs just 3.4 pounds and measures 6.3 by 6.3 by 11 inches, but don’t let its small size fool you—according to the brand, the purifier filters the air five times per hour in rooms up to 215 square feet, and it removes up to 99.97 percent of pollutants like smoke, pollen, and dander from the air. Most impressively, it climbed onto the best-seller’s list in Amazon’s HEPA Filters Air Purifiers category, and shoppers say it works.

Amazon ToLife Air Purifiers for Bedroom

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $70); amazon.com.

“I recently purchased the ToLife Air Purifier for my bedroom, and I must say I am impressed with its performance,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The HEPA filter does an excellent job of removing dust, common allergens, and even pet dander from the air, making it easier to breathe and sleep.”

Not only does the air purifier include a HEPA air filter, but it also has plenty of other notable features. First, you can choose your ideal speed and timer settings, which allows you to program your air purifier to automatically turn off after two, four, six, eight, 10, or 12 hours. Plus, you can use the purifier’s touchscreen to turn on sleep mode, which the brand says “automatically” reduces the purifier’s noise to “near-silence” while still offering a level of white noise. Finally, you can move the device as needed thanks to the handle located on the top. In order to keep your purifier working well, plan to replace the filter at a minimum of every six months or whenever the red indicator appears. 

“While [it’s] small, this purifier went to work fast. In no time, there was a noticeable improvement to the air quality,” said a shopper who noticed pet odor was “erased” quickly. Another shopper “highly recommends” the product and added, “The sleek design seamlessly blends with my decor, while the powerful purification effectively removes airborne particles. The whisper-quiet operation ensures a peaceful sleep, and the user-friendly controls make it easy to use.” 

Your home is where you should feel your most comfortable, and ensuring the air you breathe is the best that it can be is important. So, invest in a ToLife air purifier while it’s on sale for $42 and start clearing all of the pollutants from your cozy sanctuary.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

CETAPHIL Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum Tout
1,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Bought This Hydrating Eye Serum This Week, and It's on Sale for $11
Father's Day Solo Stove Tout
This Solo Stove and Fire-Starter Card Set Is the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for Outdoorsy Dads—and It’s 45% Off
Amazon Beach Coverup Dress Tout
Shoppers Say This Maxi Dress Is ‘Simple Yet Chic,’ and It Can Be Worn as a Beach Coverup
Related Articles
BISSELLÂ® MYairâ¢+ Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for Small Room and Home Tout
Shoppers Say Bissell’s Popular Air Purifier Helped Their Allergies 'Tremendously’ and It’s Currently 58% Off
best air purifiers
The 12 Best Air Purifiers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Air Purifiers for Pets of 2022
The 5 Best Air Purifiers for Pets of 2023, According to Our Tests
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Bedroom Home
Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Mini Air Purifier Is 'Whisper Quiet'
Samsung Vacuum Deal Tout
We Named This Cordless Vacuum the Best for Picking Up Pet Hair—and It’s $99 Off at Amazon
Amazon Air quality monitor Tout
This Smart Air Quality Monitor Will Let You Know When It’s Time to Get Out Your Purifier
What Is a HEPA Filter, filter on blue background
What Is a HEPA Filter and How Does It Work?
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum Is a ‘True Multipurpose’ Tool, According to Shoppers—and It’s Nearly $300 Off at Amazon
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Surprise! This Popular Dyson Vacuum Is $100 Off During Amazon’s Massive Memorial Day Sale
things-to-clean-more-often-in-summer-realsimple-GettyImages-1459754963
13 Things You Should Be Cleaning More Frequently in the Summer
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum
Wow, This Popular Shark Robot Vacuum Is Quietly on Sale for Less Than Its Black Friday Price at Amazon
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Deal Tout
This Cordless Dyson Vacuum Has Shoppers ‘Baffled at the Amount of’ Debris It Picks Up—and It’s Over $100 Off
Best Vacuum Mops
The 7 Best Vacuum Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Cleaning Finds Tout
These Are the Genius Amazon Cleaning Finds That’ll Speed Up Chores Stat—Starting at Just $13
A spring of flowering lavender and a box of Kleenex lie on a peachy-pink background.
How to Stop Spring and Summer Allergies From Ruining Your Fun
Best Portable Generators
The 7 Best Portable Generators of 2023