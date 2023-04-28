These Claw Clips Keep My Super Thick Hair in Place All Day–and They’re Only $9

Say goodbye to broken springs and loose locks in your face!

By
Leah Lopez Cardenas
Leah Lopez Cardenas Headshot
Leah Lopez Cardenas
Leah is a digital lifestyle editor at Real Simple with 11 years of experience in digital marketing and editorial, covering topics across all categories, including home, health, beauty, food, and more.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on April 28, 2023 01:08PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

claw-clip-review
Photo:

Amazon

If you have thick, curly hair like I do, it can be tough to find hair clips that can contain it all. And when you’re on-the-go but still want your hair to look good later, a claw clip is gentler on your strands than hair ties that’ll put dents or tangles in your hair.

With one of these clips from Amazon, I can confirm firsthand that an easy, breezy claw clip hairstyle is within reach for many hair types.

TOCESS big hair claw clips in black, dark brown, light brown, and beige

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: $9 (was $19); amazon.com.

With over 25,000 5-star reviews, there are a lot of other thick-maned people who agree that the clips are great. Thanks to their jumbo size and interior teeth that help hold your hair in place, these hair accessories really keep a firm grip on your locks for hours at a time (one Amazon reviewer compared them to the jaws of life, if that’s any indication). The clips come in a matte finish in various colors, from natural hair shades to pink, blue, and yellow. And they’re over 50% off right now, so you can get a pack of four for just $9.

However, these aren’t limited to longer, thicker hair types. I’ve let friends borrow my clips who had thick, short hair and long, thin hair and their updo also stayed put for hours. And another Amazon reviewer said, “...they have officially become my go-to as they're the only clips that can both corral my extra-fine, super-thin and thus easily breakable hair without either slipping through the sleek locks or grabbing so tight it breaks them.”

The one downside to these clips is they’re rigid, which is great for keeping your hair secure, but not so comfortable when driving, leaning back against the couch, or lying down as the teeth can dig into your scalp. If you’re someone who likes to lean their head back on a headrest or couch cushion, you might have to take the clip out to do so comfortably.

For all-day hold at only $2 each, these claw clips are worth trying out, especially with hot summer weather (and sweaty skin) quickly approaching.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

WEBI Over The Door Coat Hanger Tout
This $18 Over-Door Rack From Amazon Saves Me So Much Closet Space, I Bought 2 for My Apartment
Spanx Wide Leg Jeans Review
I Tried Spanx’s New Wide-Leg Jeans, and They’re The Ultimate in Comfort and Style
Spanx Swim Tout
Spanx Just Dropped a New Swimwear Collection Complete With Bikinis, One-Pieces, Swim Dresses, and More
Related Articles
90s-inspired-hair-clips-GettyImages-88690940
'90s-Inspired Hair Clips Are Back—Here's How to Style Them
Four of the Best Conditioners for Curly Hair on a wavy background.
The 12 Best Conditioners for Curly Hair of 2023
short-hair-styles-GettyImages-165550551
13 Cute Short Hairstyles That Don't Require Much Styling
cut-bangs-too-short-GettyImages-1443745396
How to Style Bangs That Were Cut Too Short, According to Hair Experts
claw-clip-GettyImages-1220419598
Good News, Claw Clips Are Back—Here are 7 Modern Ways to Wear Them
One of the best modular sofas on a two-toned blue background.
The 10 Best Modular Sofas of 2023 for Every Space
AMZF Loungewear Roundup TOUT
You’ll Want to Live in These Best-Selling Loungewear Finds From Amazon—and They’re All Under $40
Best Pool Floats
The 15 Best Pool Floats of 2023 for Relaxing in the Water
Best Car Air Fresheners of 2023
The 12 Best Car Air Fresheners of 2023
Broom Sale One-off tout
This Clever Broom and Dustpan Set Doesn’t ‘Leave Dirt Behind’ Thanks to Its Unique Design—and It’s 43% Off
Three of the best scalp massagers on a pink dotted background
The 10 Best Scalp Massagers of 2023
The 10 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2022
The 16 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2023 for Every Hair Type
brittle-hair-GettyImages-1369176338
5 Ways to Fix Brittle Hair That Keeps Snapping Off
winter-hair-color-GettyImages-1439590630
13 Winter Haircuts That Look Amazing—Even When It's Freezing Out
Best Hair Straighteners
The 10 Best Hair Straighteners of 2023
Several Wet Brushes
The 12 Best Hairbrushes of 2023 for Every Hair Type