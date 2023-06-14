Whoa! This $370 Stick Vacuum That ‘Literally Runs Forever’ Is Just $66 at Amazon Today

While cleaning the house is never on anyone’s list of favorite activities, it is a necessity—especially if you’re dealing with toddlers dropping crumbs or shedding dogs. Although you could certainly opt for a simple handheld device to pick up after all that debris, it’s worth investing in a powerful vacuum that will actually do the heavy lifting.

If you’re looking for a recommendation, consider the Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently a whopping 82 percent off at Amazon with a double, click-on-page discount. The vacuum cleaner is complete with a powerful motor that can create up to 15,000 pascals of suction power, effortlessly picking up all the crumbs, pet hair, and debris in its path. Thanks to the included HEPA filter, the vacuum also works to capture up to 99.7 percent of tiny particles as small as 0.3 microns, such as allergens, making it easier to breathe indoors.

To buy: $66 with coupon (was $370); amazon.com.

The vacuum cleaner is outfitted with LED lights, illuminating all the dirt you may have otherwise missed, as well as a swivel head that can spin up to 180 degrees sideways and 90 degrees up and down. It can also be converted into a handheld device, allowing you to target specific places around the house like in between couch cushions and upholstered objects. Just attach the crevice tool or small brush, then get to work.

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given this stick vacuum a five-star rating, with users noting that they’re “very impressed” by its power and adding that it “easily” gets into hard-to-reach places. One reviewer wrote, “This is the best cordless vacuum cleaner I have used yet,” while another added: “The attachments also make cleaning my blinds, my couch, and the woodwork a breeze!”

“I was very impressed with the look and feel of the vacuum when I first got it,” a third shopper shared, adding, “After using it for two months, I can say that I am also impressed with the power and run time. The vacuum literally runs forever on one charge.” They finished off by saying, “This vacuum still has power after vacuuming four rooms, plus some cobwebs along the ceiling. So highly recommend!”

Head to Amazon to get the Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 82 percent off with a click-on-page coupon.

